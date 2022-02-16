DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification Released: Walk-In for Graduate/Diploma Apprentice Posts

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification Released on rac.gov.in for 17 vacancies. Check How to apply, last date of application submission, eligibility, selection criteria, and other details here.

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification: Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) - Defence Food Research Laboratory (DFRL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Graduate Apprentice. Candidates holding the required qualification can submit applications before the closing date (03 March 2022) of the advertisement to fill the online application form.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 3 March 2022

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentice - 8 Posts

Diploma Apprentice - 9 Posts

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Graduate Apprentice - B.Tech. in the concerned subject.

Diploma Apprentice - Diploma in the concerned subject.

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Stipend

Graduate Apprentice - Rs. 9000/-

Diploma Apprentice - Rs. 8000/-

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Candidates will be shortlisted and selection based on their marks secured in Degree/Diploma. Selected candidates will be intimated by through offer letter/mail id provided in the bio-data. Selected candidates have to submit the 'Medical Fitness Certificate' at the time of joining. They should make their own arrangement & transportation in Mysore. No TA/DA will be paid to the applicants for joining, if selected.

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification Download

How to apply for DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates are required to register themselves online at the RAC Website. i.e. rac.gov.in. On successful registration, the candidates may login before 3 March 2022 of the advertisement to fill the online application form. Candidates are advised to upload the requisite certificates and lock the application before submission of the same. Candidates are advised to retain a copy of the completed application after locking the application form.