Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 15 February 2022: Opportunity in ECHS, Assam Police, NPCIL, SSC & Others

Today, Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 15 February 2022 has come up with the latest government jobs in various government organisations including Uttarakhand Board of Technical Education Roorkee (UBTER), Ministry of Defence, Embarkation Headquarters Kolkata, Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and NHPC Limited. Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can submit their applications before the last date.

Today, the major job of the day is from Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The candidates who are 12th passed and whose age is not more than 27 years are eligible for SSC CHSL Recruitment 2022. The online applications for the same has been started on ssc.nic.in. The link for SSC CHSL Exam 2022 will be available till 07 March 2022. However, the last date for submitting the application fee is 08 March 2022. SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam will be held in the month of May 2022 across the country. Candidates who would qualify in the SSC CHSL Tier 2 followed by Typing Test/ Skill Test.

For Reference: SSC CHSL Recruitment 2022 Notification (Out): Registration Link Available @ssc.nic.in, Exam in May

On the other hand, the candidates holding the qualification of 10th/12th passed for Tally Clerk, MTS, Cook, and Housekeeper in Ministry of Defence, Embarkation Headquarters Kolkata. Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the Commandant Embarkation, Headquarters, 246 AJC Bose Road, Alipore, Kolkata - 700027 on or before 21 days (26 February 2022) from the publication of the advertisement in Employment News.

For Reference: Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for Tally Clerk, MTS, Cook and Housekeeper Posts

NHPC Limited is hiring candidates for Junior Engineer Posts on nhpcindia.com. Interested engineers can submit the NHPC JE Application latest by 21 February 2022. A total of 133 vacancies are available of which 68 are for Civil Engineers, 34 for Electrical Engineers, and 31 for Mechanical Engineers. The selection will be done on the basis of a Computer Based Online Test. Based on the merit of the Online Test, the final selected candidates will be offered an “Offer of Appointment”. Interested engineers can submit the NHPC JE Application latest by 21 February 2022.

For Reference: NHPC JE Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 133 Jr Engineer Vacancies @nhpcindia.com

Uttarakhand Board of Technical Education Roorkee (UBTER) is going to conduct an exam for Joint Entrance Examination Polytechnics (JEEP 2022) to enrol in the courses like Electronics Engineering, Computer Science, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Engineering, fashion designing, & Pharmacy, etc for the year 2022-23. Interested candidates can submit applications for UBTER JEEP 2022 latest by 31 March 2022.

For Reference: UBTER Polytechnic JEEP 2022: Apply Online @ubter.in, Admission to be done in 73 courses in 1373 institutes

Rajasthan Elementary Education Department has extended the last date of online application submission for Primary Teacher and Upper Primary Teacher Posts. All those candidates who have yet not submitted their applications can now submit the Rajsthan Teacher Online Application latest by 16 February 2022 on recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in or sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

For Reference: Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2022: Last Date Extended for 32000 Vacancies, Apply Now @recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in