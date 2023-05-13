BSF Tradesman Admit Card 2023: Check Login Link

BSF Tradesman Admit Card 2023: Candidates can check the all the latest updates regarding the admit card and exam dates for

BSF Tradesman Admit Card 2023: Directorate General Border Security Force will soon conduct the Physical Standard Test & Physical Efficiency Test (PST/PET) for the post of Constable(Tradesmen) in BSF Exam-2023 through Direct Entry. Candidates can check the exam and admit card updates by login into the website.

BSF Tradesman Login Link Click Here

It is expected that the first phase of the examination i.e. PST/PET will be conducted in the 3rd week of May’2023 for which an online admit card shall be issued in the 2nd week of May’2023.

How to Download BSF Tradesman Admit Card 2023 ?

Step 1: Go to the official website of the BSF and click on the admit card link i.e. rectt.bsf.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your details

Step 4: BSF CT Tradesman Admit Card

Accordingly, the recruitment process for the posts of Constable(Tradesmen) in BSF Exam-2023 through Direct Entry will be carried out in the following phases :-

PHASE-1: Physical Standard Test & Physical Efficiency Test (PST/PET)

PHASE - II: Written Examination

PHASE - III: DocumentatioN, Trade Test and Medical Examination (DME/RME)