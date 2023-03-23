BSNL Haryana Recruitment 2023 For Apprentice Post @portal.mhrdnats.gov.in, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

BSNL Haryana has invited online applications for the 40 Apprentice Posts on its official website. Check BSNL Haryana Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

BSNL Haryana Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification: National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) has released notification for various Apprentice posts for Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Haryana Circle. According to the short notice released, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Haryana Telecom Circle, has proposed to engage 40 apprentices for apprenticeship training under the Apprentices Act 1961 for a period of one year.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through BOAT’s Portal on or before on or before 15 April 2023.

Candidates having certain educational qualifications including Graduate(Technical/Non Technical) or Diploma with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.



Notification Details BSNL Haryana Apprentice Recruitment 2023 :

Advertisement – Apprentice Selection in BSNL Haryana Circle

Important Date BSNL Haryana Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Event ` Details Online Application starting date 24.03.2023 Last date for applying BHARAT SANCHAR NIGAM LIMITED (BA Establishments ) HR Circle 15.04.2023 Certificate & Document verification 26.04.2023 Declaration of Selection List In first week of May2023





Vacancy Details BSNL Haryana Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Apprentices -40

Eligibility Criteria BSNL Haryana Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have passed out Graduate (Technical/Non Technical) or Diploma of any streams or Degree in any steam.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of educational qualification for the posts.



How To Download: BSNL Haryana Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification

Visit the official website of National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS)-http://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in/ Go to the Announcements Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Advertisement for Apprentice Selection in BSNL Haryana Circle' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the BSNL Haryana Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification in a new window. Download BSNL Haryana Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification and save the same for your future reference.

BSNL Haryana Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF



Selection Process: The candidate can apply to any BSNL Business Area from Table A below. However, preference for selection will be given to the candidate residing in concerned associated SSA/Districts coming under that Business Area (BA).

The selection criteria will be based on the merit of final percentage or marks obtained by the candidate. The shortlisted candidates will be informed through email for document verification & joining if selected for apprenticeship for which the candidate has applied.

How To Apply BSNL Haryana Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Eligible and Interested candidates can apply through BOAT’s Govt. Portal (www.mhrdnats.gov.in) to the BSNL Business Areas as listed in the notification on or before 15 April 2023 (Tentative) only.