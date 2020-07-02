BSSC Bihar Rajyasabha Sahayak Exam Date 2020 Announced @bssc.bih.nic.in, Check Schedule Here

BSSC Bihar Rajyasabha Sahayak Exam Date 2020 has been announced by Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) at its official website.i.e.bssc.bih.nic.in. Candidates applied for Bihar Rajya Sahak Recruitment 2020 can appear for the exam on the scheduled date.

According to the BSSC Latest Notice, Bihar Rajyasabha Sahayak Prelims 2020 Exam will be conducted on 2 August 2020 at various exam centres. The admit card for BSSC Bihar Rajya Sabha Sahayak Exam 2020 will be uploaded prior 15 days before the commencement of exam. All candidates are advised to stay tuned with the official website or jagranjosh.com for latest updates.

BSSC Bihar Rajyasabha Sahayak Prelims 2020 will have two papers.i.e. Paper 1 & Paper 2. Both Papers be set in two sessions for 3 hours. Each paper will be of 100 Marks. Candidates who will qualify in BSSC Bihar Rajyasabha Sahayak Prelims 2020 will be called for Mains Exam. This exam is being done to recruit 9 vacancies of Rajyasabha Sahayak Post.

Important Guidelines

All candidates who will appear in the Bihar Rajyasabha Sahayak Exam 2020 will have to follow the guidelines issued by Bihar Staff Selection Commission. There are as follows.

No candidate will be allowed in the exam centre with Mobile Phone, Bluetooth, Analog, Digital, Digital Watch or any other electronic gadgets. Candidate can be expelled from the exam centre on misbehaviour activity seen during the exam. The candidate will have to fill up the question paper number properly. Candidates will have to sign the answer sheet and question paper sheet at the given place.

Exam Notice

Highlights:

Advertisement Number: 03/2019

Registration Dates: 5 to 30 November 2019

Last date of online application: 4 December 2019

Vacancies: 9

Exam Date: 2 August 2020

Official Website: Click Here