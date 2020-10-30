BSSC New Exam Date 2020 for Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak, Urdu Anuwadak and Rajbhasha Sahayak Posts Out @bssc.bih.nic.in, Details Here

Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the tentative written exam dates for the posts of Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak (Assistant Urdu Translator), Urdu Anuwadak (Urdu Translator) and Rajbhasha Sahayak on its official website. Check details here

Oct 30, 2020 10:57 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
BSSC Exam Date 2020
BSSC Exam Date 2020

Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC), recently, released an important notice regarding for written exam for the posts of Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak (Assistant Urdu Translator), Urdu Anuwadak (Urdu Translator) and Rajbhasha Sahayak on its official website bssc.bih.nic.in. As per the notice, the exam for the post of Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak Posts (advertisement number 01/2019) will be held on 25 December 2020 in place of 20 December 2020.  The written exam date for  Urdu Anuwadak (advertisement no 02/2019) and Rajbhasha Sahayak ( advertisement no 03/2019) are postponed which was scheduled on 13 December and 27 December 2020 respectively.

BSSC Exam Pattern

BSSC Prelims Exam will have two papers.i.e. Paper 1 & Paper 2. Paper 1 will have question on Urdu Grammar and Paper 2 will have questions related to Translation from Hindi to Urdu,Urdu to Hindi translation, English to Urdu and English to Hindi translation.Each Paper will be of 100 marks. 3 hours will be given for each paper. There will be objective type questions in the exam.

The candidates who qualify in the prelims exam will be called for BSSC Mains Exam 2020.

Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC)  had published the recruitment notification for filling up 1505 Vacancies for Assistant Urdu Translator, Urdu Translator and Rajbhasha Sahayak Posts. Out of total 1294 vacancies are for the post of Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak, 202 are for the post of Urdu Anuwadak Post and 9 for Rajbhasha Sahayak (Urdu). 

BSSC  Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak Exam New Notice

BSSC Urdu Anuvadak Exam Date New Notice 

BSSC Rajbhasha Sahayak Exam Date New Notice

Related Categories

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

Related Stories

Trending Now

General Knowledge

Gk 2020: Notes, Topics, Facts

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material