BSSC New Exam Date 2020 for Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak, Urdu Anuwadak and Rajbhasha Sahayak Posts Out @bssc.bih.nic.in, Details Here

Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC), recently, released an important notice regarding for written exam for the posts of Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak (Assistant Urdu Translator), Urdu Anuwadak (Urdu Translator) and Rajbhasha Sahayak on its official website bssc.bih.nic.in. As per the notice, the exam for the post of Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak Posts (advertisement number 01/2019) will be held on 25 December 2020 in place of 20 December 2020. The written exam date for Urdu Anuwadak (advertisement no 02/2019) and Rajbhasha Sahayak ( advertisement no 03/2019) are postponed which was scheduled on 13 December and 27 December 2020 respectively.

BSSC Exam Pattern

BSSC Prelims Exam will have two papers.i.e. Paper 1 & Paper 2. Paper 1 will have question on Urdu Grammar and Paper 2 will have questions related to Translation from Hindi to Urdu,Urdu to Hindi translation, English to Urdu and English to Hindi translation.Each Paper will be of 100 marks. 3 hours will be given for each paper. There will be objective type questions in the exam.

The candidates who qualify in the prelims exam will be called for BSSC Mains Exam 2020.

Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) had published the recruitment notification for filling up 1505 Vacancies for Assistant Urdu Translator, Urdu Translator and Rajbhasha Sahayak Posts. Out of total 1294 vacancies are for the post of Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak, 202 are for the post of Urdu Anuwadak Post and 9 for Rajbhasha Sahayak (Urdu).