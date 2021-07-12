BSSC Urdu Anuvadak Result 2021: More than 5000+ Candidates Qualified for Bihar Urdu Translator Mains

BSSC Urdu Anuvadak Result 2021: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the prelims result of BSSC Urdu Anuvadak Exam. All those who appeared in the BSSC Urdu Anuvadak 2021 Exam can download their result through the official website of BSSC.i.e.bssc.bihc.nic.in.

BSSC Urdu Anuvadak Exam 2021 was conducted on 28 February 2021 at the various exam centres. Now, the result has been uploaded on the official website in the form of a PDF. Candidates can download BSSC Urdu Anuvadak Result 2021 by following the easy steps given below.

How to download BSSC Urdu Anuvadak Prelims Result 2021?

Visit the official website of BSSC.i.e.bssc.bihc.nic.in. Click on the ‘Notice Board’ Tab available on the homepage. Click on ‘Click Here to View P.T. Result of Adv. No.01/19(Sahayak Urdu Anuvadak)’ flashing on homepage. A PDF will be opened. Download BSSC Urdu Anuvadak Prelims Result 2021 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download BSSC Urdu Anuvadak Prelims Result 2021

According to the result, more than 5000 candidates have qualified for the mains exam. The main exam will be conducted as the final screening for the post of Urdu Anuvadak/Urdu Translator. The board has yet not revealed the date and time for the exam. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates. Candidates can directly download BSSC Urdu Anuvadak Prelims Result 2021 by clicking on the above link.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 1432 vacancies of Urdu Anuvadak Posts.

Latest Government Jobs:

India Post Recruitment 2021 against sports quota for PA/SA/MTS in Punjab Postal Circle, 57 Vacancies Notified

UPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @upsc.gov.in for Assistant Director, Nautical Surveyor & Other Posts

RBI Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @rbi.org.in for Bank’s Medical Consultant (BMC) Posts

BECIL Recruitment 2021 for Handyman/Loader and Supervisor Posts, Apply Online @becil.com