BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2020: 6437 Vacancies for Specialist & MO Posts, Apply @pariksha.nic.in

BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2020: Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has re-opened the online application link for the recruitment to the post of Specialist and Medical Officer. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for BTSC Bihar Medical Officer Posts on official website www.pariksha.nic.in.

BTSC 6437 Specialist & MO Recruitment 2020 registration link is active upto 28 February 2020. Before filling up the form candidates are advised to carefully go through the instructions.

A total of 6437 vacancies are available out of which 2425 vacancies are for Medical Officer and 4012 for Specialist Medical Officer Posts. Candidates holding the requisite qualification have the golden chance to grab this opportunity.

BTSC Bihar Notification Vacancy Details:

Total Vacancies- 6437 Posts

Medical Officer- 2425 Posts

Specialist Medical Officer- 4012

BTSC Bihar Specialist & MO Eligibility Criteria:

MBBS Degree recognised by MCI. For more details, click on below notification link.

Age Limit:

UR Male – 37 Years

UR Female – 40 Years

SC/ST – 42 Years

OBC/BC – 40 Years

How to apply for BTSC Bihar Specialist & MO Jobs 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on official website of BTSC from 18 February to 28 February 2020. Candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.

BTSC Bihar Specialist & MO Notification PDF

Online Application Link

Application Fee: