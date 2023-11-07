BU Jhansi Result 2023 OUT at bujhansi.ac.in: Direct Link to Download UG, PG Marksheet

BU Jhansi Result 2023 OUT: Bundelkhand University (BU) Jhansi declared the results of the various semesters for various UG and PG courses like B.A, B.Com, B.Sc, M.A, M.Sc, M.Com, on its official website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download Bundelkhand University result 2023.

BU Jhansi Result 2023: Bundelkhand University (BU) Jhansi has recently released the results of various UG and PG courses like B.A, B.Com, B.Sc, M.A, M.Sc, M.Com. Bundelkhand University Jhansi Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- bujhansi.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the BU Jhansi results 2023, the students need to enter their roll number.

As per the latest update, Bundelkhand University released the results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. The students can check their Bundelkhand University Jhansi results 2023 on the official website of the University- bujhansi.ac.in.

Bundelkhand University Jhansi Results 2023 Click here

How to Check Bundelkhand University Results 2023.

Candidates can check their results for various UG and PG courses like B.A, B.Com, B.Sc, M.A, M.Sc, M.Com, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Bundelkhand University result 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official result portal of the university - bujhansi.ac.in

Step 2: Scroll down to the ‘Examination’ section and click on ‘Results’

Step 3: Click on ‘View Results’ option, select and click on your course

Step 4: Enter ‘Roll Number’, selest course and click on ‘View Result’

Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.

Direct Links to Check BU Jhansi Results 2023

Check here the direct link for BU Jhansi Results for various examinations.

Bundelkhand University Jhansi: Highlights

Bundelkhand University (BU) Jhansi is located in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. This University was established in 1975. The university is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

BU Jhansi offers various UG and PG courses in departments like the Faculty of Architecture, Faculty of Science, Faculty of Agriculture, Faculty of Arts & Humanities, Faculty of Commerce, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Law, and Faculty of Medicine.