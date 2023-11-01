Bodoland University Result 2023 OUT at bduexam.in: Direct Link to Download UG, PG Marksheet

Bodoland University Result 2023 OUT: Bodoland University (BU) declared the results of the various semesters for various UG and PG like B.A, B.Sc, B.Com, M.A, M.Sc, M.Com, BCA on its official website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the BU result 2023.

Bodoland University Result 2023: Bodoland University (BU) has recently released the results of various UG and PG like B.A, B.Sc, B.Com, M.A, M.Sc, M.Com, BCA. Bodoland University Results 2023 has been released online on the official exam portal- bduexam.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the BU result 2023, the students need to enter their roll number.

BU Results 2023

As per the latest update, Bodoland University released the results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. The students can check their Bodoland University results 2023 on the official website exam portal of the University- bduexam.in.

Bodoland University Result 2023 Click here

How to Check Bodoland University UG PG 2nd Sem Results 2023.

Candidates can check their 2nd sem results for various UG and PG courses like B.A, B.Sc, B.Com, M.A, M.Sc, M.Com, BCA, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the BU results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official exam portal- bduexam.in.

Step 2: Select your course from the given list and click on it.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and click on the submit button.

Step 4: Fill in all the required details and click on the search result

Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.

Direct Links to Check BU UG PG 2nd Sem Results 2023

Check here the direct link for BU Degree Results for various examinations.

Course Result Links BA/B.Sc/ B.Com/ BCA 2nd Semester (Regular Batch 2022) Click here MA/M.Sc/M.Com 2nd Semester (Regular Batch 2022) Click here

Bodoland University: Highlights

Bodoland University (BU) is located in Kokrajhar, Assam. This University was established in 2009. It is the first university in the Bodoland Territorial Region. The university is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

BU offers various UG and PG courses in departments like the Faculty of Science & Technology, Faculty of Social Sciences, Faculty of Commerce & Management, and Faculty of Languages.