JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2022 for Deputy Field Officer Posts, Apply Offline

Cabinet Secretariat is hiring 38 Deputy Field Officer (GD) Posts. Check Details Here.

Created On: Jan 21, 2022 19:43 IST
Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2022
Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2022

Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2022 Notification: Cabinet Secretariat, Government of India has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Deputy Field Officer (GD) [Group ‘B’], non-gazetted in the employment newspaper dated 22 January 2022. Eligible and interested candidates can apply through offline mode on or before 04 March 2022.

Cabinet Secretariat Deputy Field Officer Recruitment Notification

Important Dates

Last Date of Offline Application - 04 March 2022

Cabinet Secretariat Vacancy Details

Total - 38 Posts

  • Balochi - 04
  • Bhasa - 02
  • Burmese - 04
  • Dari - 04
  • Dzonkha - 04
  • Dhivehi - 04
  • Kachin - 04
  • Sinhala - 04

Eligibility Criteria for Cabinet Secretariat Deputy Field Officer Posts

Educational Qualification:

  • Bachelor’s Degree with specified language as a subject. OR
  • Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with Two years Diploma in the specified language. OR Native Level Proficiency* in the specified language.

Age Limit:

21 to 30 years

Salary:

Rs. 44,900/-

Selection Process for Cabinet Secretariat Deputy Field Officer Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of exam.

How to Apply for Cabinet Secretariat Deputy Field Officer Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible candidates can send the application alongwith requisite certificates and two self-attested recent passport size colour photograph with name & DOB on the back, which should be clearly superscribed as “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF DEPUTY FIELD OFFICER (GD)”, by ORDINARY POST to Post Bag No. 001, Lodhi Road Head Post Office, New Delhi-110003.

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

5 + 5 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.