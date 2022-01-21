Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2022 for Deputy Field Officer Posts, Apply Offline

Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2022 Notification: Cabinet Secretariat, Government of India has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Deputy Field Officer (GD) [Group ‘B’], non-gazetted in the employment newspaper dated 22 January 2022. Eligible and interested candidates can apply through offline mode on or before 04 March 2022.

Cabinet Secretariat Deputy Field Officer Recruitment Notification

Important Dates

Last Date of Offline Application - 04 March 2022

Cabinet Secretariat Vacancy Details

Total - 38 Posts

Balochi - 04

Bhasa - 02

Burmese - 04

Dari - 04

Dzonkha - 04

Dhivehi - 04

Kachin - 04

Sinhala - 04

Eligibility Criteria for Cabinet Secretariat Deputy Field Officer Posts

Educational Qualification:

Bachelor’s Degree with specified language as a subject. OR

Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with Two years Diploma in the specified language. OR Native Level Proficiency* in the specified language.

Age Limit:

21 to 30 years

Salary:

Rs. 44,900/-

Selection Process for Cabinet Secretariat Deputy Field Officer Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of exam.

How to Apply for Cabinet Secretariat Deputy Field Officer Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible candidates can send the application alongwith requisite certificates and two self-attested recent passport size colour photograph with name & DOB on the back, which should be clearly superscribed as “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF DEPUTY FIELD OFFICER (GD)”, by ORDINARY POST to Post Bag No. 001, Lodhi Road Head Post Office, New Delhi-110003.