CABS DRDO Recruitment 2021for 20 Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) Posts @drdo.gov.in, Download PDF

Centre For Airborne Systems (CABS) DRDOhas invited applications for the 20 posts of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in the in the Employment News (4-10 September 2021). Check details here.

Created On: Sep 4, 2021 13:04 IST
Modified On: Sep 4, 2021 14:57 IST
CABS DRDO Recruitment 2021 Notification: Centre For Airborne Systems (CABS) Bengaluru-Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has invited applications for the 20 posts of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in the Employement News (4-10 September 2021). Interested and eligible applicants can apply for CABS DRDO Recruitment 2021 Notification before the 21 days from the date of publication of advt. in Employment News.(  i.e 01 October 2021)

 

Important Date for CABS DRDO Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application: Apply before the 21 days from the date of publication of advt. in Employment News. (i.e. 01 October 2021)

Vacancy Details for CABS DRDO Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Aeronautical engineering-02 Posts
Computer Science and Engineering-05 Posts
Electronics and Communication Engineering-09 Posts
Electrical Engineering-01 Post
Mechanical Engineering-03 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for CABS DRDO Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Educational Qualification
Candidates should have BE/B. Tech in first division with valid GATE score. Or 
ME/M.Tech in above disciplines in first division both at Graduate & Post-graduate level.
 Only GATE 2020 & GATE 2021 are acceptable.

Selection Procedure for CABS DRDO Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Candidates will be short-listed based on their valid GATE score and marks secured in Degree/Post graduate Degree shall be called for web based online interview.  The final select list of successful candidates for the existing vacancies and panel of candidates for future vacancies will be uploaded on DRDO website (www.drdo.gov.in).

CABS DRDO Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF

How to Apply for CABS DRDO Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Candidates can send the duly filled application in the format  to the email ID jrf.rectt@cabs.drdo.in .Application form can also be downloaded from What’s new section of DRDO website (www.drdo.gov.in). Lastdate for receipt of application is 21 days from the date of publication of advt. in Employment News ( i.e 01 October 2021)

Job Summary
NotificationCABS DRDO Recruitment 2021for 20 Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) Posts @drdo.gov.in, Download PDF
Notification DateSep 4, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionOct 1, 2021
CityBangalore
StateKarnataka
CountryIndia
Organization DRDO
Education Qual Graduate
Functional Engineering
