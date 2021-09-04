CABS DRDO Recruitment 2021for 20 Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) Posts @drdo.gov.in, Download PDF

Centre For Airborne Systems (CABS) DRDOhas invited applications for the 20 posts of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in the in the Employment News (4-10 September 2021). Check details here.

CABS DRDO Recruitment 2021 Notification: Centre For Airborne Systems (CABS) Bengaluru-Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has invited applications for the 20 posts of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in the Employement News (4-10 September 2021). Interested and eligible applicants can apply for CABS DRDO Recruitment 2021 Notification before the 21 days from the date of publication of advt. in Employment News.( i.e 01 October 2021)

Important Date for CABS DRDO Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: Apply before the 21 days from the date of publication of advt. in Employment News. (i.e. 01 October 2021)

Vacancy Details for CABS DRDO Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Aeronautical engineering-02 Posts

Computer Science and Engineering-05 Posts

Electronics and Communication Engineering-09 Posts

Electrical Engineering-01 Post

Mechanical Engineering-03 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for CABS DRDO Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have BE/B. Tech in first division with valid GATE score. Or

ME/M.Tech in above disciplines in first division both at Graduate & Post-graduate level.

Only GATE 2020 & GATE 2021 are acceptable.

Selection Procedure for CABS DRDO Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Candidates will be short-listed based on their valid GATE score and marks secured in Degree/Post graduate Degree shall be called for web based online interview. The final select list of successful candidates for the existing vacancies and panel of candidates for future vacancies will be uploaded on DRDO website (www.drdo.gov.in).

CABS DRDO Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF





How to Apply for CABS DRDO Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Candidates can send the duly filled application in the format to the email ID jrf.rectt@cabs.drdo.in .Application form can also be downloaded from What’s new section of DRDO website (www.drdo.gov.in). Lastdate for receipt of application is 21 days from the date of publication of advt. in Employment News ( i.e 01 October 2021)