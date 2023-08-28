Calicut University Results 2023 OUT: Download Link For M.A., M.Sc., B.Tech. 4th Sem Result at uoc.ac.in

Calicut University Result 2023: University of Calicut (UoC) declared the results for M.A., M.Sc., B.Tech. 4th Sem, and other exams. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the result.

Calicut University Result 2023: University of Calicut (UoC) has recently declared the result for  M.Sc., M.A., B.Tech. 4th Sem, and other exams, and other exams. AKNU Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- uoc.ac.in

As per the latest update, University of Calicut (UoC) released the results for various courses like M.Sc., M.A., B.Tech. 4th Sem, and other exams. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- uoc.ac.in

Click here

Steps to Check University of Calicut Results 2023

Candidates can check their semester results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the University of Calicut (UoC) results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - uoc.ac.in

Step 2: Check for the “Student Zone” segment.

Step 3: Click on the “Examinations” section then “Exam Result” option available there.

Step 4: Select your course from the given list and click on it.

Step 5: Enter the Register Number and Click on “Get Result”

Step 6: Result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Save the PDF for future reference

Calicut University Results 2023 2023: Direct Links

Check here the direct link for Calicut University (UoC), Result 2023 for various semester examinations.

 

Course

Result Dates

Result Links

M.A. Malayalam 4th Semester

27-Aug-2023

Click here

M.A. Economics 4th Semester

26-Aug-2023

Click here

M.A. English 4th Semester

26-Aug-2023

Click here

M.A. Political Science 4th Semester

26-Aug-2023

Click here

M.Sc. Applied Chemistry 4th Semester

26-Aug-2023

Click here

M.Sc. Computer Science 4th Semester

26-Aug-2023

Click here

B.A. Multimedia Regular Examination 2nd Semester

26-Aug-2023

Click here

B.Tech Part-time Supplementary Examination 4th Semester

26-Aug-2023

Click here

B.Tech Supplementary Examination 4th Semester

26-Aug-2023

Click here

M.Voc Software Development With Specialisation In Data Analytics 2nd Semester

26-Aug-2023

Click here

M.A. Philosophy 3rd Semester

26-Aug-2023

Click here

About Calicut University (UoC)

Calicut University (UoC), is located in Malappuram district of Kerala. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in the year 1968. It is the first university to be set up in northern Kerala and the second one to be set up in Kerala. 

The University offers various UG, PG, BVOC, and MVOC courses in the departments like Language And Literature, Humanities, Journalism, Fine Arts, Commerce And Management Studies, Engineering, Law, Education, and Science.

As far as the number of affiliated colleges is concerned, University of Calicut has the largest number in the state of Kerala, affiliating 406 colleges across five districts of North and Central Kerala.

FAQ

Is University of Calicut Result 2023 Declared for M.A. English 4th semester?

Yes, University of Calicut (UoC) has released the results of M.A. English 4th semester on its official website. The UoC result 2023 has been released by the Controller of Examination.

How do I check my Calicut University result 2023 for M.Sc. Computer Science 4th?

The Calicut University result 2023 can be checked on the official website. Candidates can also find the link to check Calicut University results on this page.

Is University of Calicut recognized by the University Grants Commission?

Yes, University of Calicut is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

