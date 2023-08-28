Calicut University Results 2023 OUT: Download Link For M.A., M.Sc., B.Tech. 4th Sem Result at uoc.ac.in

Calicut University Result 2023: University of Calicut (UoC) declared the results for M.A., M.Sc., B.Tech. 4th Sem, and other exams. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the result.

UoC Result 2023 Click here

Steps to Check University of Calicut Results 2023

Candidates can check their semester results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the University of Calicut (UoC) results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - uoc.ac.in

Step 2: Check for the “Student Zone” segment.

Step 3: Click on the “Examinations” section then “Exam Result” option available there.

Step 4: Select your course from the given list and click on it.

Step 5: Enter the Register Number and Click on “Get Result”

Step 6: Result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Save the PDF for future reference

Calicut University Results 2023 2023: Direct Links

Check here the direct link for Calicut University (UoC), Result 2023 for various semester examinations.

About Calicut University (UoC)

Calicut University (UoC), is located in Malappuram district of Kerala. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in the year 1968. It is the first university to be set up in northern Kerala and the second one to be set up in Kerala.

The University offers various UG, PG, BVOC, and MVOC courses in the departments like Language And Literature, Humanities, Journalism, Fine Arts, Commerce And Management Studies, Engineering, Law, Education, and Science.

As far as the number of affiliated colleges is concerned, University of Calicut has the largest number in the state of Kerala, affiliating 406 colleges across five districts of North and Central Kerala.