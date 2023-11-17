Cancer Institute Jobs Apply for 31 Non Teaching Posts

Cancer Institute Lucknow Recruitment 2023 Notification For 31 Non Teaching Vacancies, Apply Online

Cancer Institute Lucknow Recruitment 2023 is out for 31 Non Teaching Vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, salary and other important details.

Cancer Institute Lucknow Recruitment for Non Teaching Post
Cancer Institute Lucknow Recruitment for Non Teaching Post

Cancer Institute Lucknow Recruitment 2023: The Kalyan Singh Super Speciality Cancer Institute (KSSSCI) has released the recruitment notification for 31 non teaching vacancies on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above posts started on the official website and the last date to submit the online application form is December 15. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - cancerinstitute.edu.in

The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.

Cancer Institute Lucknow Non Teaching Recruitment 2023

Cancer Institute Lucknow notification for the recruitment of 31  Non Teaching has been released. The application process for the post started on October 27. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below

Cancer Institute Lucknow Recruitment 2023

Recruitment Authority

Kalyan Singh Super Speciality Cancer Institute

Posts Name

Non Teaching Posts

Total Vacancies

31

Mode of Application

Online

Vacancy Announced on

October 27, 2023

Application Start Date

October 27, 2023

Application End Date

December 15, 2023

Cancer Institute Lucknow Non Teaching Notification PDF

Candidates can download the Cancer Institute Lucknow Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 31 vacancies announced. Download the official notification of Cancer Institute Lucknow Recruitment 2023 through the link given below. 

Non Teaching

Download PDF

What is the Application Fee For Cancer Institute Lucknow Non Teaching?

Candidates can fill out the Cancer Institute Lucknow application from the official website. The link to apply for the posts is activated. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for the posts.

Category

Application Fee

UR/OBC/EWS

Rs 1000

SC/ST

Rs 600

Vacancies For Cancer Institute Lucknow Non Teaching Posts

A total of 31 vacancies were announced by Cancer Institute Lucknow for Non Teaching. A detailed vacancy is tabulated below

Name of Post

Number of Post

Assistant Accountant

3

Operation Theater Technician

4

Pharmacist

5

Assistant Storekeeper

6

Junior Engineer

2

A.C. Technician

1

Staff Nurse

5

Junior Assistant (Record)

5

Total

31

Cancer Institute Lucknow Non Teaching Posts Selection Procedure

The candidates who apply for the post will be selected for the final merit on the basis of their performances in computer based test and skill test. 

What is the Cancer Institute Lucknow Non Teaching Posts Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit for Cancer Institute Lucknow Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the Cancer Institute Lucknow Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria.

Educational Qualification: The educational required varies as per the posts candidates is applying for. Candidates are recommended  to read official notification for detailed educational qualification.

Age Limit:

The minimum age for candidates applying for Non Teaching should be 18 years and maximum age should be 40 years as on July 1, 2023. However, age relaxation will be provided to reserved category candidates as per govt. Norms.

Cancer Institute Lucknow Non Teaching Posts Salary 2023

The Pay scale varies as per the posts candidates has applied for. Check the table below for post wise pay level

Name of Post

Salary

Assistant Accountant

Level-5 (29200-92300)

Operation Theater Technician

Level-5 (29200-92300)

Pharmacist

Level-5 (29200-92300)

Assistant Storekeeper

Level-3 (21700-69100)

Junior Engineer

Level-6 (35400-112400)

A.C. Technician

Level-2 (19900-63200)

Staff Nurse

Level-7 (44900-142400)

Junior Assistant (Record)

Level-3 (21700-69100)

Steps to Apply for the Cancer Institute Lucknow Non Teaching Posts

Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates

Step 1: Visit the Official Website - cancerinstitute.edu.in 

Steps 2: Click on the recruitment button of Staff

Step 2: Click on the Apply button of - Direct Recruitment KSSSCI/ER/06/1-9/2023-24 for various non-teaching posts.

Step 3: Read the instructions and fill in the application form. On submission, a unique number will be generated

Step 4: Pay the required fees

Step 5: Download and print the application fees for future reference

 

FAQ

When will the detailed Notification for Cancer Institute Lucknow Non Teaching Recruitment 2023 be released?

The Cancer Institute Lucknow Recruitment 2023 is announced on the official website by the recruitment authority for 31 posts.

How many posts have been announced in Cancer Institute Lucknow Recruitment 2023 for Non Teaching?

A total of 31 posts have been announced in the Cancer Institute Lucknow Recruitment 2023 notification

What is the age limit to apply for Cancer Institute Lucknow Recruitment 2023?

Candidates having a age between 18 and 40 years can apply for Cancer Institute Lucknow Recruitment 2023 for Non Teaching. However, age relaxation will be provided to reserved category candidates as per government reservation norms.

What is the Cancer Institute Lucknow Selection Process 2023?

Candidates will be selected for Cancer Institute Lucknow Recruitment 2023 based on two steps i.e. Computer based test and skill test.

