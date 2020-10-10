Cantonment Board Recruitment 2020 for Forest Guard Posts, Apply Online @canttboardrecruit.org from 15 October, 10th Pass Eligible

Cantonment Board Recruitment 2020: Cantonment Board, Almora has invited applications for the post of Forest Guard. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through online mode on CB official website i.e. canttboardrecruit.org from 15 October 2020. The last date for Cantonment Board Almora Recruitment Application is 15 November 2020.

Cantonment Board Almora Forest Guard Notification has been published in the employment newspaper dated 10 October to 16 October 2020. Cantonment Boards are bodies corporate, functioning under the overall control of the central government and under the provision of Cantonment Act, 2006

Important Dates

Starting Date for submission of Application - 15 October 2020 from 11 AM

Closing Date for submission of application - 15 November 2020 till 11:59 PM

Cantonment Board Vacancy Details

Forest Guard: 01 Post (UR)

Eligibility Criteria for Cantonment Board Forest Guard Post

Educational Qualification:

Intermediate. Basic Computer Knowledge is desirable

Age Limit:

18 to 25 Years

Pay Scale:

Rs.5200-20200, GP - 1900, Level 2 - 19900-63200

How to Apply for Cantonment Board Almora Forest Guard Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through online mode on official website on official website canttboardrecruit.org from 15 October to 15 November 2020. No offline application form will be accepted.

Cantonment Board Forest Guard Online Application Link - to active on 15 October 2020 at 11 AM