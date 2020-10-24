Cantonment Board Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for Assistant Teacher Posts @canttboardrecruit.org

Cantonment Board Recruitment 2020: Cantonment Board, Pachmarahi has published the recruitment notification for the post of Assistant Teacher. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through online mode on CB official website i.e. canttboardrecruit.org from 01 November 2020. The last date for Cantonment Board Pachmarahi Recruitment Application is 30 November 2020.

Cantonment Boards are bodies corporate, functioning under the overall control of the central government and under the provision of Cantonment Act, 2006

Important Dates

Starting Date for submission of Application - 01 November 2020 from 11 AM

Closing Date for submission of application - 30 November 2020 till 11:59 PM

Cantonment Board Vacancy Details

Assistant Teacher: 02 Posts (UR - 1 Post and SC - 1 Post)

Eligibility Criteria for Cantonment Board Assistant Teacher Post

Educational Qualification:

12th with 50% marks and Diploma in Elementary Education or

12th with 45% marks and B.El.Ed (4 years) or

12th with 50% marks and D.Ed or

Graduation with 50% marks and B.Ed

Age Limit:

UR - 18 to 25 Years

SC - 18 to 30 Years

Pay Scale:

Rs.5200-20200, GP - 2400, Rs. 25300 as per 7th Pay Commission

Selection Process for Assistant Teacher Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of written test of 100 marks

How to Apply for Cantonment Board Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through online mode on official website on official website canttboardrecruit.org from 01 November to 30 November 2020. No offline application form will be accepted.

Application Fee:

UR - Rs. 500/-

SC - Rs. 250/-

