Canva Collaborates with NCERT to Offer Free Digital Certification Courses for Indian Teachers

A step towards digital learning, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the graphic designing tool Canva to provide three self-paced, digital training and certification programs for teachers across India. The training program aims to boost visual learning, AI influence, and design thinking skills in classrooms across the country. The Canva Teacher Training Program will be hosted on DIKSHA, the Ministry of Education's digital training program for school education. It will also be broadcast via PM eVidya’s DTH TV channels, expanding accessibility to educators across regions, including those without internet connectivity. The program will be hosted in multiple languages across the country. The initiative is aligned with the National Education Policy, NEP 2020 and is expected to enhance creativity and modern classroom practices among lakhs of teachers.

What is NCERT Canva Collaboration? Through the NCERT and Canva Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Canva will offer Indian teachers free access to its education platform, which will include tools for creating lesson plans, infographics, presentations, and collaborative learning materials. NCERT will certify that the course content aligns with the national curriculum and is made regionally accessible. Along with this, the course will also be broadcast via PM e-Vidya DTH channels to extend its reach beyond internet-enabled classrooms. Enhancing Digital Literacy and Classroom Participation Through this initiative, Canva will offer free access to its education platform, which includes tools for creating lesson plans, infographics, presentations, and collaborative learning materials. Teachers will learn to use AI-powered tools, like Dream Lab, that help generate visuals and simplify complex topics. The training focuses on enhancing classroom engagement, nurturing students’ creative thinking, and reducing teachers’ workload by streamlining content creation.

TRAINING AVAILABLE ONLINE AND VIA TELEVISION Along with availability on the DIKSHA platform, the certification content will also be broadcast on PM eVidya DTH TV channels, enabling offline access for educators in remote areas with limited internet connectivity. Upon completion, teachers will receive a joint certificate from Canva and NCERT, strengthening their professional qualifications. This certification course aims to help teachers create more inclusive, interactive, and student-centred learning environments. A GLOBAL COMMITMENT TO INDIAN EDUCATION Regarding the collaboration, Jason Wilmot, Head of Education at Canva, said, “We believe every teacher deserves access to tools that make learning more engaging, inclusive, and creative. This partnership with NCERT is a powerful step toward equipping educators with practical digital skills that not only save time but spark imagination in every classroom.”

Chandrika Deb, Canva’s Country Manager for India, added, “This partnership brings a shared vision to life, one that empowers every teacher in India with access to easy-to-use, powerful digital design tools. By delivering this program free of cost, in multiple languages, and through a trusted national platform like NCERT, we are not only advancing digital fluency and creative confidence in classrooms across the country, but also deepening Canva’s long-term commitment to India.” ACCESS TO THOUSANDS OF CLASSROOM RESOURCES Teachers can now enjoy unrestricted access to Canva Education's extensive resource library, featuring more than 500 integrated educational applications. From interactive games to translation tools, the platform supports all subjects and levels of education. Since 2024, over 25 million students and teachers have joined Canva Education, bringing the total to more than 100 million users worldwide. With more than 1 billion classroom designs created globally, Canva continues to shape the future of visual and digital education.