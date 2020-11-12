Career scope after Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm. D.) in India and abroad

Medical professionals are always in high demand, especially during the critical time of COVID-19, the requirement of these service providers has risen unexpectedly. Students pursuing various medical courses found no shortage of opportunities in the Health care Industry. Pharmacy is one of the most sought-after programs in the medical / paramedical field.

Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm. D Course) is a six years' regular professional program recognized by the Pharmacy Council of India. The curriculum is designed to provide experiential learning to the students with real-time internship experience at hospitals and drug companies.

Students, after completing Doctor of Pharmacy, a six years’ regular professional program having curriculum on line with developed countries have several possibilities to make a career not only in India but abroad as well. A student should opt for Doctor of Pharmacy program for several reasons mentioned below.

Many students prefer to go to abroad for higher studies from India after completing their UG program. The primary reason is financial prosperity, and sometimes their personal choice. The most favored destinations for Doctor of Pharmacy students are the U.S, U.K and Australia.

Scope after Doctor of Pharmacy in India and Abroad:

Scope of Doctor of Pharmacy in India: After completing Doctor of Pharmacy the students can work in the following positions in India as:

• Clinical Pharmacist

• Hospital Pharmacy Executive

• Medical Writer

• Pharmaceutical Advisor

• Medication cum Drug Safety Pharmacist

• Clinical Research Associate

• Drug and Poison Information Specialist

• Medical Transcription & Coding Executives

• Regulatory Associates

Government Agencies in India in which candidates can work:

• Government Hospitals

• Pharmacovigilance Centers (IPC)

• Staff Selection Commission

• Railways, Armed Forces, CRPF, Banks etc.

• Government Colleges & Universities

• Sports Authority of India /NADA

• CDSCO/ FDA

Scope of Doctor of Pharmacy course abroad: The United States of America, Canada, UK, Australiaare among best foreign countries that provide severalsimilar opportunities for pharmacists.

