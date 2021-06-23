CASB Star 01/21 Admit Card 2021 Soon: Airmen Group X & Y Exam Date OUT @indianairforce.nic.in, Details Here

CASB Admit Card 2021: Indian Air Force has announced the tentative date of Central Airmen Selection Board (CSSB) Star 01/21 on its website for the recruitment of Airmen in Group ‘X’ Trades (except Education Instructor Trade) and Group ‘Y’ (Except Indian Air Force Security and Musician) Trades.

According to the notice flashing on the official website, the STAR 01/21 Online Examination is likely to be conducted in July 2021 and the admit card for the same will be uploaded on the official website. Earlier, the online exam was to hold between 18 to 22 April 2021 which was postponed due to the pandemic. The candidates are required to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

CASB Star 01/21 Exam Date

CASB Star 01/21 Online Exam Pattern

CASB Star 01/21 Online test will be objective type and questions will be bilingual (English & Hindi) except for English paper. Online test for candidates opting for both group ‘X’ & ‘Y’ shall be conducted in one sitting, on the same system. Candidates are to bring one blue/black pen and original valid ID proof along with them for Phase-I testing. A demonstration video on the conduct of online test is uploaded on the CASB web portal www.airmenselection.cdac.in. Details of the test are as follows:

Group ‘X’ Trades (Except Education Instructor) Total duration of the online test shall be 60 minutes and shall comprise of English, Physics and Mathematics as per 10+2 CBSE syllabus.

Group ‘Y’ Trades [Except IAF(S) and Musician]. Total duration of the online test shall be 45 minutes and shall comprise of English as per 10+2 CBSE syllabus and Reasoning & General Awareness (RAGA).

Both Group ‘X’ & ‘Y’ Trades. Total duration of the online test shall be 85 minutes and shall comprise of English, Physics, and Mathematics as per 10+2 CBSE syllabus and Reasoning & General Awareness (RAGA).

Marking pattern for online test:-

(i) One mark for every correct answer.

(ii) Nil (0) marks for unattempted question.

(iii) 0.25 marks shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

CASB Star 01/21 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of phase -1 and 2, 3.