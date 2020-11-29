CAT 2020 Exam Analysis – Slot 3 Detailed Exam Analysis, Expected Cut-off, Level of Difficulty

CAT 2020 Exam Analysis Slot 3 – After Common Admission Test (CAT) 2020Slot 1 and Slot 2 that were conducted successfully by IIM Indore (the official organiser of the CAT 2020 exam) at 430 test centers in 156 cities, it is time for the Slot 3 aspirants to take a look at the CAT 2020 Slot 3 analysis. CAT 2020 has been conducted on 29th November 2020 in 3 shifts and Slot 3 has been conducted in evening session from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. The CAT 2020 Slot 1 was conducted from 8.30 to 10.30 AM in the morning and 12.30 to 2.30 PM in the afternoon. CAT 2020 is being attempted by about 2.3 lakh candidates this year. Read the in-depth analysis of CAT 2020 Slot 1 including section-wise analysis, expected cut off here:-

CAT 2020 saw some major changes introduced in the exam which include 76 questions to be attempted in a reduced time limit of 120 minutes. A similar exam pattern is seen in CAT 2020 Slot 3.

Find out the key highlights of the CAT 2020 exam conducted in Slot 2, as per the reviews of the test takers:

DILR section

The section comprised of 24 questions in CAT 2020 Slot 2 and a similar number is expected in Slot 3 as well. This section in CAT 2020 exam was deemed as moderately difficult by test takers.

QA section

Of the total 26 questions in CAT 2020 Slot 2 in this section, 8 were TITA questions. Test takers opined that this section was moderately difficult and can be attempted with good preparation. CAT 2020 Slot 2 is also expected to be on similar lines.

VARC Section

VARC section of CAT 2020 Slot 2 was also moderately difficult but time-consuming and CAT 2020 Slot 2 is also expected to be on the similar lines. Test takers said that much of the time was consumed by 4 RCs and 18 questions.

Overall CAT 2020 Slot 2 Analysis - Section-wise Difficulty Level

The CAT 2020 Slot 1 exam was deemed as moderate to difficult. Based on CAT 2020 Slot 1 Analysis by experts and test taker opinions, candidates can expect the difficulty level of CAT 2020 Slot 2.

CAT 2020 Section - Slot 2 Difficulty Level VARC Easy DILR Moderate to Difficult QA Moderate Difficult

CAT 2020 Exam Analysis Slot 2 - Good Attempts

Candidates who have attempted certain no. of questions as mentioned below can expect 90+ percentile in the CAT 2020 exam, which is referred to as the number of good attempts. The number of good attempts of CAT 2020 Slot 1 is provided below, and a similar figure can be expected in Slot 2 as well.

CAT 2020 Exam Sections Good Attempts VARC 16-19 DILR 12-15 QA 14-17

CAT 2020 Slot 3 Analysis: Expected Cut Off Score

Experts, based on the difficulty level of the question paper of CAT Slot 3, and feedback by test-takers have suggested he expected cut off score for CAT 2020 equivalent to corresponding percentile score, the details of which are provided in the table below.

The CAT 2020 expected cut-off derived after analysing the difficulty level of Slot 2 is provided below. Read it, as we expect similar expected CAT 2020 cut-off from the Slot 3 exam as well:-

Score VA-RC Score DI-LR Score QA Overall Score Percentile 45 37 46 115 99.5 %ile 42 32 41 105 99 %ile 38 29 37 95 97 %ile 35 26 35 89 95%ile

