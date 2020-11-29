CAT 2020 Exam Analysis – Slot 1 Detailed Exam Analysis, Expected Cut-off, Level of Difficulty

CAT 2020 exam for the morning slot was conducted successfully by IIM Indore at various test centers in India. The CAT exam threw several surprises for the aspirants. This year there were 76 questions in the slot 1 exam which were to be solved in 120 minutes. IIM Indore (IIM-I) which is the official organiser of the CAT 2020 exam is conducting it on 29th November 2020 in three slots (morning, afternoon, and evening). The CAT 2020 Slot 1 exam has been conducted from 8:30am to 10:30am.

CAT Exam Sessions CAT Exam Timing Morning Slot 8:30am – 10:30am Afternoon Slot 12:30pm – 2:30pm Evening Slot 4:30pm – 6:30pm

This year, the overall time limit of the exam has been reduced to 120 minutes so that more sessions can be organised to adhere to the norm of Social Distancing. As the CAT 2020 will be conducted at the 430 designated test centers across various 156 cities in India, therefore the aim of the exam organising body is to ensure that aspirants do not get affected by COVID19 and all the precautionary measures have been taken at the center to ensure the health and safety of the aspirants. Around 2, 27,835 aspirants will appear for the CAT 2020 exam to seek admission in the top 20 IIMs and other top B-schools.

Jagranjosh.com brings for you CAT 2020 exam analysis for slot 1. Stay tuned to get the complete analysis of CAT 2020 exam here. After the exam is over, aspirants can also check the CAT exam expected cut-off, and level of difficulty of the exam.

CAT 2020 Analysis Slot 1 – Detailed Exam Analysis

CAT 2020 exam analysis is important for the aspirants to analyse their performance in the exam. The slot 1 exam was conducted from 8:30am to 10:30am. Find out the exam analysis as mentioned below:-

CAT 2020 Exam Analysis Highlights

CAT Exam Time Limit – 120 minutes

No. of Questions – 76 questions

Section-wise break-up of questions –

VARC – 26 questions



LRDI – 24 questions



QA – 26 questions

Difficulty Level – Difficult to Moderate (as per the students’ reaction)

Here is the section-wise break–up of questions:

Section Time Sectional Duration MCQs TITA Total VARC 40 min 21 5 26 DI and LR 40 min 18 6 24 QA 40 min 18 8 26 120 min 57 19 76

Let us find out the analysis of each section as provided by the Experts at Jagranjosh.com:-

VARC Section

In the VARC section, candidates were required to solve questions from Reading comprehension, Parajumbles, Out of Context sentences. Overall there were 4 RCs and 18 questions that took much of the time.

Good Attempt – Candidates attempting 15-17 questions from this section with accuracy can expect good percentile in the VARC section.

DILR Section

The DILR Section was moderately difficult for the aspirants. Questions from topics such as sets, logical reasoning, were seen. There were 4 TITA questions in this section. There were 5 sets in the DILR Section this year which were easy to moderately difficult.

Good Attempt – Out of 24 questions, if a candidate has attempted 18-20 questions with accuracy, he/she may expect a good score in DILR Section.

Quantitative Aptitude Section

This section saw questions from topics such as Number system, Algebra, Geometry, Modern Maths and Arithmatic. There were 8 TITA questions out of 26 questions in the exam this year. Overall this section was moderately difficult for the aspirants with good preparation.

Good Attempt – Candidates attempting 20-22 questions with accuracy in this section can expect a score of 99 percentile and above in the QA section.

