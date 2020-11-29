CAT 2020 Analysis by Hit Bullseye - Slot 1 Difficulty Level, Expected Percentile Overall and Section-wise

CAT 2020 Analysis by Hit Bullseye - Slot 1: IIM Indore conducted the CAT 2020 SLot 1 succesfully on 29th November 2020. With the first slot of the Common Admission Test 2020 now over, we present to you a detailed CAT 2020 Slot 1 Analysis by Hit Bullseye. The biggest question regarding CAT 2020 on every aspirants mind was the number of questions and the answer has finally been revealed. CAT 2020 had total 76 questions spread across 3 usual sections. In terms of pattern, structure and difficulty level, the exam may have been similar to previous CAT exams with slight variation in difficulty levels across sections. Read below to find complete expert analysis of CAT 2020 Slot 1 by Hit Bullseye including section-wise review, number of good atempts, expected percentile and more.

CAT 2020 Slot 1Analysis by Hit Bullseye - Major Changes Introduced

CAT 2020 saw a numbr of changes in the exam Structure and Pattern, which have been highlighted in the Slot 1 analysis of CAT 2020 by Hit Bullseye below

Total number of questions has been reduced to 76 in 2020 from 100 in 2019

Duration has been reduced to 2 hours from 3 in 2019

Difficulty Level: VARC – inclined towards difficult, DILR moderate to difficult, Quant comparatively easier

CAT 2020 Analysis by Hit Bullseye - Slot 1Exam Structure and Pattern

The CAT 2020 Slot 1 paper consisted of three sections: namely, ‘Quantitative Aptitude (QA)’, ‘Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR)’ and ‘Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC)’, with 26, 24 and 26 questions, respectively. The order of the sections was fixed, with a sectional time limit of 40 minutes.

The table below represents the segmentation for Slot I:

Sec. No. Section Name Total No. of Ques. No. of Multiple Choice Ques. Number of Non-MCQs (TITA Ques.) I Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension 26 22 4 II Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning 24 19 5 III Quantitative Ability 26 18 8 TOTAL 76 59 17

CAT 2020 Analysis by Hit Bullseye - Slot 1 Section-wise Review

Verbal Ability

In terms of level of difficulty, the verbal section can be labelled as moderate to difficult. The accuracy will be the key to good score. There were Four RC passages (each of 450-500 words) out of which two passages had 4 questions each and 2 passages had 5 questions. The break-up of other questions was Parajumbles - 3, Summary – 4 and odd one out 1. There were 4 TITA questions. There were no TITA questions in RC. Para jumbles and odd one out were all TITA questions. These questions were generally difficult.

The topics of passages were – 1)about changes in sound of elephant seal due to change in location, 2) currency system in china in early times such as silk bolt grains, 3) Anarchy and its meaning primarily in praise of it and 4) Role of knowledge of grammar in writing etc

Overall an attempt of 17-20 with high accuracy will fetch 99%ile

Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

As with this section last year, the section was most difficult. Surprisingly there were 5 sets. There were 2 sets of 6 questions each and 3 sets of 4 questions each. One set was from venn diagram, other was typical data reasoning sets with tables. Table set was lengthy but doable. Overall DI was the toughest section and doing all 6 sets would have wasted a lot of time time and hurt accuracy.

An attempt of 10-14 questions with good accuracy will fetch 99%ile

Quantitative Aptitude

The Quant section was moderately easier. Commercial maths and ratio based topics like percentage, profit & loss and others had the most number of questions. TSD also had a good share of questions. Geometry questions were lesser than the previous year. Algebra had mostly the same share, however there were no typical questions from number system like remainder etc. Overall the quant section was doable. However like last year the questions were time consuming even though the level of difficulty was not high.

An attempt of 14-18 questions with good accuracy level, will fetch 99%ile

Attempts & Expected Percentile Table along with B-Schools Cut-offs

CAT 2020 Analysis by Hit Bullseye Slot 1 - Number of Good Attempts and Expected Percentile

An overview of number of good attempts and expected percentile, overall and section-wise has been provided by the CAT 2020 Slot 1 Analysis by Hit Bullseye below.

Overall Attempt VA & RC Attempt DI & LR Attempt QA Attempt Probable Score Expected Percentile 55+ 18-21 15-18 17-20 120+ 99.5 50-55 16-19 13-16 15-19 110 99 45-50 14-18 10-14 12-16 95 97 32-36 11-15 8-12 10-14 76 95 24-32 9-13 6-10 7-11 52 90 18-24 7-11 5-8 5-8 40 80

As per the expert analysis of CAT 2020 by Hit Bullseye, it looks like a normalisation of around 5% may take place to make both the slots at the same level.