CAT 2020 Exam Analysis – Slot 2 Detailed Exam Analysis, Expected Cut-off, Level of Difficulty

CAT 2020 Exam Analysis Slot 2 - IIM Indore, the official organiser of the CAT 2020 exam has successfully conducted CAT 2020 exam for Slot 1 and Slot 2 on 29th November 2020. The CAT 2020 Slot 1 was conducted from 8.30 to 10.30 AM in the morning and 12.30 to 2.30 PM in the afternoon while the evening shift is scheduled for 4.30 to 6.30 PM. Around 430 test centres in 156 test cities have been allocated for the Common Admission Test 2020. CAT 2020 is being attempted by about 2.3 lakh candidates. For complete in-depth analysis of CAT 2020 SLAT 2 including section-wise analysis, expected cut off, etc., read the article below.

Jagranjosh.com shares the CAT 2020 Slot 2 detailed analysis as shared by experts and test takers. Read below to get the complete analysis of CAT 2020 exam.

CAT 2020 Exam Analysis Slot 2 - Initial Impressions and Expert Analysis

CAT 2020 saw some major changes introduced in the exam which include 76 questions to be attempted in a reduced time limit of 120 minutes. CAT 2020 Slot 2 followed the similar exam pattern. The CAT 2020 Slot 2 was deemed as easier as compared to the previous year by the examinees. CAT 2020 test takers have provided key insights highlighting the difficulty level, important aspects, no. of questions and topics asked in the exam. CAT 2020 exam in Slot 2 was almost similar to the exam conducted in Slot 1. . Here are the key highlights of the CAT 2020 exam conducted in Slot 1, as per the reviews of the test takers:

DILR section

Test takers have shared their initial thoughts on CAT 2020 Slot 2 and as per their initial impressions, the questions in the DILR section leaned towards the difficult side ranging from moderately difficult to difficult. This section comprised a total of 24 questions of which 6 were TITA questions. As per the expert analysis, the DILR section of CAT 2020 Slot 2 was difficult as compared to Slot 1.

QA section

As per the CAT 2020 Slot 2 initial impressions, the Quantitative Aptitude section was moderate. Test takers opined that this section was moderately difficult and can be attempted with good preparation. Of the total 26 questions in the CAT 2020 Slot 2020 Quantitative Aptitude section, 8 were TITA questions. This section in comparison to Slot 1 was moderately difficult to difficult as experts noted. The questions, however, suggested experts were tricky and thus, time-consuming.

VARC Section

VARC section of CAT 2020 Slot 1 was deemed as easy to moderately difficult by time takers. However, the test takers of CAT 2020 Slot 2 said that the section was time-consuming. Experts opined that the VARC section of CAT 2020 Slot 2 was moderately difficult in comparison to Slot 1. This section had 5 TITA questions out of the total of 26 questions.

Overall CAT 2020 Slot 2 Analysis - Section-wise Difficulty Level

The CAT 2020 Slot 1 exam was deemed as moderate to difficult and easier in comparison to last year. The table below represents the difficulty level of the sections in CAT 2020 Slot 2.

CAT 2020 Section - Slot 2 Difficulty Level VARC Easy DILR Moderately Difficult to Difficult QA Moderately Difficult

CAT 2020 Exam Analysis Slot 2 - Good Attempts

Candidates who have attempted certain no. of questions as mentioned below can expect 90+ percentile in the CAT 2020 exam, which is referred to as the number of good attempts. Experts have deduced the number of good attempts in CAT 2020 slot 2, the details of which are provided in the table below.

CAT 2020 Exam Sections Good Attempts VARC 16-19 DILR 12-15 QA 14-17

CAT 2020 Slot 2 Analysis: Expected Cut Off Score

Experts, based on the difficulty level of the question paper of CAT Slot 2, and feedback by test-takers have suggested he expected cut off score for CAT 2020 equivalent to corresponding percentile score, the details of which are provided in the table below.

Score VA-RC Score DI-LR Score QA Overall Score Percentile 45 37 46 115 99.5 %ile 42 32 41 105 99 %ile 38 29 37 95 97 %ile 35 26 35 89 95%ile

Jagranjosh.com will soon share the detailed CAT exam analysis for Slot 3 as per the reviews of the CAT 2020 test takers. Stay tuned here to get the complete analysis of CAT 2020 exam.