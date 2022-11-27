CAT 2022 Slot 3 Exam Analysis 2022: Paper Review, Difficulty Level, Good Attempts

CAT 2022 Slot 3 Analysis will be available here after the exams conclude at 6:30 PM. The exam ha commenced at 4:30 PM. Candidates appearing for the last slot of the CAT 2022 exams can check here the analysis for the previous slots and what to expect in the next slot.

CAT 2022 Slot 3 Analysis: CAT 2022 Examination Slot 2 has been successfully completed and the slot 3 exam has begun at 4:30 PM. Candidates appearing for the slot 3 CAT 2022 exams are advised to reach the exam centre an hour early before the commencement of the exams.

Shortly after the CAT 2022, Slot 3 exams are conducted, candidates who have taken the exam will be able to check here the analysis provided by experts on the slot 2 examinations.

The analysis for the CAT 2022 Slot 1 and Slot 2 examinations is available below. Candidates can check here the review of the CAT 2022 exam and what the experts think of the CAT 2022 exam along with the expected cutoff for the same.

According to students who appeared for the CAT 2022 exam in slot 2 it was overall moderately difficult. The DILR and QA sections were a bit more difficult than Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC). Students stated that the diversity of questions was also not as expected and questions were asked on unexpected topics. Some of the students also stated that the CAT slot 2 exam was slightly tough, and most of the questions were asked from number systems.

CAT 2022 Slot 1 Analysis

The CAT 2022 Slot 1 exam was conducted from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM. According to the analysis provided by experts on CAT 2022 slot 1, the exam maintained the format of 2021 which had a shorter time limit.

Each section had a total of 66 questions as compared to CAT 2020 exam which has 76 questions. Students have termed the difficulty level of CAT 2022 Slot 1 and Moderate. A few key points in the CAT 2022 Slot 1 exams are

1) Para Completion is coming back again in CAT which was similar to the XAT exam and it had stopped coming in CAT for a really long time

2) DILR we had 4 sets of 5 questions

3) Modulus-based questions of Algebra were there in Quants

