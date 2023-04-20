CAU Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 191 Faculty Posts @cau.ac.in, Check Eligibility And How To Apply 

CAU Imphal has invited online applications for the 191 Faculty Posts on its official website. Check CAU Imphal Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

CAU Imphal Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Central Agricultural University (CAU) Imphal has invited applications for the 191 Faculty posts on its official website. Out of 191 vacancies, 93 are for Professor, 30 for Associate Professor and 63 for Assistant Professor and 05 for Chairman for various schools.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before May 31, 2023.

To apply for these posts, candidates should have requisite educational qualification including Master Degree in concerned/ allied subject with 55% marks and NET/SLET/SET with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.



Notification Details CAU Imphal Recruitment 2023 Job :

Advt No: 02/2023

Important Date CAU Imphal Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: May 31, 2023

Vacancy Details CAU Imphal Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Professor-93

Associate Professor-30

Assistant Professor-63

Chairman-05

Eligibility Criteria CAU Imphal Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Chairman/Professor: Candidates should have Master's degree in the relevant subject including relevant basic sciences with at leasts 55% or equivalent grade point.

Good Academic record with Ph.D degree in the relevant discipline.

A minimum of ten years of experience in teaching/research/extension of which at least three years should be as Associate Professor or equivalent in Pay Band-4(Level-13 A)

Experience of guiding students at Master's and Doctoral levels.

Published works in the form of at least 10 scientific papers in journals of repute with five and above NAAS rating.

Evidence of providing scientific leadership including handling of externally funded Research projects.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

CAU Imphal Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF





How To Apply CAU Imphal Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the official website and send the final printed application format along with relevant documents as hard copy of the university by registered/speed post to the address mentioned in the notification.