CBSE 10th Maths-Standard Compartment Exam 2020 Not Essential For 10th Passed Students With Maths-Basic & Want To Opt Maths In Class 11

CBSE: Due to COVID-19 pandemic and delay in the conduct of CBSE Compartment Exam 2020, CBSE has taken an important decision and announced it with an official notification. The board announced that any student who appeared for Mathematics Basic (241) exam and wants to pursue Maths (041) in Class 11 (for academic session 2020-21) can do so without appearing for Mathematics-Standard (Compartment Exam) after taking consent from the head of the institution. This is a one-time exemption to the students of Class 10.

Official Notification From CBSE:

What is the rule?

- In order to opt Maths in Class 11/Class 12, students need to clear the Class 10th Maths-Standard exam.

- A student who clear Maths-Basic exam gets an option to appear in Math-Standar exam at the time of Compartment, as per the board norms if he or she wants to pursue Maths in 11th or 12th.

This is good news for students of CBSE Class 10 having Mathematics Basic as one of their subjects and want to pursue Maths in Class 11. Now they can continue their studies without getting worried about the compartment exam.

Latest Updates About CBSE Compartment Exam:

According to a new notification by CBSE the board will soon conduct compartment exams for CBSE 10th & 12th. CBSE has also released an official notification with all the details of why it is important to conduct exams and other details about its stand on the exams. According to the notification, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold compartment exams by following the detailed Standard Operating Procedures keeping in view the COVID-19 pandemic.

