CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 for 10th & 12th Released: Check Now!

CBSE: CBSE Marking Scheme for 10th & 12th board exams 2020 has been released by the board at cbse.nic.in. CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 for all subjects of 10th & 12th are also available here for download in PDF format. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has used the CBSE Marking Scheme for the evaluation of CBSE Answer Booklets 2020. Here we have provided links to download CBSE Marking Scheme 2020. The links to download CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 are given below.

Also Check: CBSE Board Exams 2020: Papers, Analysis, Review, Videos - 10th & 12th

CBSE Syllabus 2020-21 (30% Cut) PDF: 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th

CBSE Marking Scheme 2020: Class 10th & Class 12th

CBSE Compartment Exam 2020: Latest Updates & Other Important Details!

How CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 is helpful for students?

CBSE Marking Scheme contains hints, key points and short answers of the questions asked in CBSE question papers. Students who have included these key points in their answers might get maximum marks. So, with the help of CBSE Marking Scheme, students can easily learn about the important points that must be included while writing answers to secure maximum marks in board exams. You can also check a video from the link given below

Tips to Use CBSE Sample Papers & Marking Schemes Effectively

Jagran Josh has also provided important resources such as Sample Papers, Marking Scheme, Exam Pattern etc. These resources are very helpful for the students who are preparing for upcoming CBSE board exams. We have also provided NCERT Solutions of important subjects. Besides these important resources, you can also access subject-wise important questions for Class 10th & Class 12th. These questions are based on concepts which are often asked in CBSE board exams. Links to access some important articles are given below

CBSE Class 12 Syllabus: 2020-21 (All Subjects) - Download PDF

CBSE Class 10 Revised Syllabus of All Subjects for 2020-2021