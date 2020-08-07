Study at Home
CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 for 10th & 12th Released: Check Now!

CBSE Marking Scheme for 10th & 12th board exams 2020 has been released. Check now.

Aug 7, 2020 21:10 IST
CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 for 10th & 12th Released: Check Now!
CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 for 10th & 12th Released: Check Now!

CBSE: CBSE Marking Scheme for 10th & 12th board exams 2020 has been released by the board at cbse.nic.in. CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 for all subjects of 10th & 12th are also available here for download in PDF format. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has used the CBSE Marking Scheme for the evaluation of CBSE Answer Booklets 2020. Here we have provided links to download CBSE Marking Scheme 2020. The links to download CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 are given below.

CBSE Marking Scheme 2020: Class 10th & Class 12th

CBSE Marking Scheme 2020: Class 10

CBSE Marking Scheme 2020: Class 12

CBSE 10th Marking Scheme 2020 for MATHEMATICS BASIC

CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 for Class 12 ENGLISH CORE

CBSE 10th Marking Scheme 2020 for MATHEMATICS STANDARD

CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 for Class 12 ENGLISH ELECTIVE C & N

CBSE 10th Marking Scheme 2020 for SCIENCE

CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 for Class 12 PHYSICS 

CBSE 10th Marking Scheme 2020 for SCIENCE HINDI

CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 for Class 12 CHEMISTRY

CBSE 10th Marking Scheme 2020 for SOCIAL SCIENCE

CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 for Class 12 MATHEMATICS

CBSE 10th Marking Scheme 2020 for SOCIAL SCIENCE HINDI

CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 for Class 12 BIOLOGY

CBSE 10th Marking Scheme 2020 for HINDI-A & B

CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 for Class 12 ACCOUNTANCY

CBSE 10th Marking Scheme 2020 for ENGLISH COMMUNICATIVE

CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 for Class 12 PHYSICAL EDUCATION

CBSE 10th Marking Scheme 2020 for ENGLISH LANGUAGE & LITERATURE

CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 for Class 12 ECONOMICS

CBSE 10th Marking Scheme 2020 for INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 for Class 12 ECONOMICS HINDI

CBSE 10th Marking Scheme 2020 for NEPALI

CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 for Class 12 POLITICAL SCIENCE

CBSE 10th Marking Scheme 2020 for ODIA

CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 for Class 12 POLITICAL SCIENCE HINDI

CBSE 10th Marking Scheme 2020 for PUNJABI

CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 for Class 12 PSYCHOLOGY

CBSE 10th Marking Scheme 2020 for SANSKRIT

CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 for Class 12 HISTORY

CBSE 10th Marking Scheme 2020 for TAMIL

CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 for Class 12 HISTORY HINDI

CBSE 10th Marking Scheme 2020 for TELUGU TELANGANA

CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 for Class 12 WEB APPLICATIONS

CBSE 10th Marking Scheme 2020 for TELUGU

CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 for Class 12 ENG. GRAPHICS

CBSE 10th Marking Scheme 2020 for URDU-A & B

CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 for Class 12 ENTREPRENEURSHIP

CBSE 10th Marking Scheme 2020 for ARABIC

CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 for Class 12 LEGAL STUDIES

CBSE 10th Marking Scheme 2020 for ASSAMESE

CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 for Class 12 AGRICULTURE

CBSE 10th Marking Scheme 2020 for BENGALI

CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 for Class 12 SANSKRIT CORE

CBSE 10th Marking Scheme 2020 for FRENCH

CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 for Class 12 SANSKRIT ELECTIVE

CBSE 10th Marking Scheme 2020 for GERMAN

CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 for Class 12 URDU CORE

CBSE 10th Marking Scheme 2020 for GUJARATI

CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 for Class 12 URDU ELECTIVE

CBSE 10th Marking Scheme 2020 for HOME SCIENCE

  

CBSE 10th Marking Scheme 2020 for KANNADA

  

CBSE 10th Marking Scheme 2020 for MALAYALAM

  

CBSE 10th Marking Scheme 2020 for MANIPURI

  

CBSE 10th Marking Scheme 2020 for MARATHI

  

How CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 is helpful for students?

CBSE Marking Scheme contains hints, key points and short answers of the questions asked in CBSE question papers. Students who have included these key points in their answers might get maximum marks. So, with the help of CBSE Marking Scheme, students can easily learn about the important points that must be included while writing answers to secure maximum marks in board exams. You can also check a video from the link given below

Jagran Josh has also provided important resources such as Sample Papers, Marking Scheme, Exam Pattern etc. These resources are very helpful for the students who are preparing for upcoming CBSE board exams. We have also provided NCERT Solutions of important subjects. Besides these important resources, you can also access subject-wise important questions for Class 10th & Class 12th. These questions are based on concepts which are often asked in CBSE board exams. Links to access some important articles are given below 

