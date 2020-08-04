CBSE Compartment Exam 2020: Latest Updates & Other Important Details

CBSE Compartment 2020 Exam: After the declaration of CBSE Result 2020, many students are waiting for the application form of CBSE Compartment exams 2020 but due to the increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases now there is uncertainty over CBSE Compartment Exams 2020. Recently a PIL (Public Interest Litigation) has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of CBSE Compartment Exams 2020 & passing the students provisionally, several media houses reported. As per the latest updates, CBSE will take opinions from stakeholders regarding CBSE Compartment Exams 2020 and then it will take any decision. The board might soon start the process to collect feedback from students.

CBSE Compartment & Optional Exams 2020: Important Notification by CBSE

CBSE might start the process from next week onwards:

CBSE might start collecting opinion from stakeholders (on holding CBSE Compartment Exams 2020) from next week onwards and currently, the board is doing preparation, reported by a media house quoting a CBSE official. Thousands of students are waiting for the application form of CBSE Compartment Exams 2020 after the declaration of CBSE 10th & 12th Result 2020. Jagran Josh will provide complete details regarding CBSE Compartment Exams as soon as CBSE officials will announce any new update.

CBSE Revaluation/Marks Verification Process 2020 is underway:

As per the official schedule, CBSE revaluation process is underway. You can check complete details about CBSE Revaluation, Marks Verification & Process of Obtaining CBSE Answer Booklets from the links given below

Details from Last Year’s CBSE Compartment Exams for Reference Purpose:

To help students, here we have provided key information from previous year’s CBSE Compartment Exams for reference purpose only. Last year CBSE Compartment Exams were conducted from July 2 to July 10. Here is the last year's schedule

CBSE Date Sheet for Class 12 Compartment Examination:

Date Subject Duration July 2, 2019 (10:30 AM) All Subjects As given on the Question Paper(s)

CBSE Date Sheet for Class 10 Compartment Examination:

Date Subject July 2, 2019 Science Theory (086) Science without practical (090) July 3, 2019 Hindustani Music (034) English Communicative (101) English Language & Literature (184) July 5, 2019 Mathematics (041) July 6, 2019 Home Science (064) Sanskrit (122) July 9, 2019 Hindi Course A (002) Urdu Course A (003) Punjabi (004) Bengali (005) Telugu (007) Marathi (009) Gujarati (010) Manipuri (011) Malayalam (012) Odia (013) Kannada (015) Arabic (016) French (018) Persian (023) Nepali (024) Hindustani Music (035) Painting (049) Hindi Course B (085) Telugu-Telangana (089) Urdu Course B (303) Foundation of IT (165) Intro to Tourism (406) July 10, 2019 Social Science (087)

Steps to download CBSE Compartment Admit Card:

A few days before the exams, CBSE Compartment Admit Cards were made available for download. Here is the step by step process that was followed to download the CBSE Compartment Admit Card.

⇒Open cbse.nic.in in your web browser

⇒Select ‘Private Candidate’ link on the right-hand side

⇒In the new window, click on the Admit Card.

⇒Select your region.

⇒Fill details

⇒View and download the CBSE admit card for future reference.

Important Note Regarding Practical Examination:

⇒Candidates needed to appear in theory only in case they were passed in practical.

⇒Practical examination in respect of private candidates was held at the theory examination centres (unless otherwise notified).

⇒Private candidates needed to contact the Principal of the school of their theory examination centres for the date and time of practical examination before theory examination was over.

⇒Practical examinations for regular candidates in all the subjects were held at each school for their candidates.