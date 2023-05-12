CBSE 10th Result 2023 Anytime Soon, Check Latest Updates and News Here at cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 10th Result 2023 is expected to be declared anytime soon now. Once released, examinees will be able to access the scorecard at cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. Check result updates here.

CBSE 10th Result 2023: As per the latest updates, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the class 10th result anytime soon. Once released, examinees will be able to access results on the official website i.e. results.cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in. Over 20 lakh students are eagerly waiting for the announcement of CBSE Class 10 Results 2023. Authorities have already declared the CBSE 12th result 2023 on the official website today i.e. May 12, 2023.

As per the trends, it is likely that the authorities may not release any official notification regarding the date and time. However, they must keep a vigil on the official website for result-related updates. Apart from the official websites, students can also check out their results on Digilocker. The CBSE class 10th exams were held from February 15 to March 21, 2023. Last year, CBSE 10th result 2023 for term 1 was announced on March 11, whereas, term 2 results were declared on July 22, 2023.

When to Check CBSE Class 10 Results 2023?

The authorities have already released the class 12th result. It is expected that class 10th results will now be released anytime soon.

Particulars Date CBSE Class 10 exams 2023 February 15 to March 21, 2023 CBSE 10th Result 2023 date Anytime Soon

Where to Check CBSE 10th Result 2023?

Students who appeared in high school exams can check out the CBSE board 10th result 2023 on various official websites. They can check out the list of official links below-

cbseresults.nic.in

cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

digilocker.gov.in

results.gov.in

How to Check CBSE Class 10 Result 2023?

Those who appeared in the exams can check out the results on the official website. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to access the scorecard-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on cbse board class 10 result 2023 link

Step 3: Enter login credentials- roll number and DOB

Step 4: The scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the mark sheet

Step 6: Print a few hard copies for future reference

CBSE Class 10th Result 2023: Check Last Year's Statistics Here

The CBSE 10th results 2023 are awaited. Till then, students can check out last year's data here.

Particulars Statistics Students Registered 21,09,208 Students appeared 20,93,978 Total no. of students passed 19,76,668 Students scored 95% and above 64,908 Students scored 90% and above 2,36,993

Also Read: CBSE Board Result 2023 Class 12 OUT: Direct Link Here, Check the Latest Updates Here