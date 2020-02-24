CBSE 12th English Board Exam 2020: Formats for Report Writing, Note Making & Tips

CBSE Class 12th English Board Exam 2020 (English Elective – N, English Elective – C, English Core) is scheduled on 27th February from 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM. Students preparing for this paper often search solved papers & formats for writing answers in writing skill section. In this article, we are going to provide last-minute preparation tips for the preparation CBSE English Board Exam 2020. Here you will also learn important formats for writing answers in writing section. With the help of these tips and a little hard work, you can easily score more than 95% in CBSE 12th English Board Exam 2020.

CBSE 12th English Board Exam 2020: Various Formats

Let’s learn some important formats for writing skill section of CBSE Class 12 English paper

Job Application format for CBSE Class 12 English Board Exam 2020:

Here’s the art of writing proper job application with the help of a question from previous year paper and answer written by last year’s subject topper.

Question:

Bal Vidya Public School, Bhilai, urgently requires a post-graduate teacher to teach political science for which they have placed an advertisement in The Bhilai Express. You are Sanjay/Sanjana Sharma from 21, Vasant Marg, Bhilai. Draft a letter including a CV, applying for the advertised post. (120 – 150 words).

Solution:





Format for drafting an advertisement in CBSE Class 12 English Board Exam 2020:

Let’s understand the format for drafting an advertisement with the help of a question asked in previous year paper and answer written by subject topper of English

Question:

You are Harish/Harshita of 12, Seva Nagar, Pune. You want to sell your flat as you are shifting to another city for work. Draft a suitable advertisement in not more than 50 words to be published in The Pune Times under the classified columns.

Answer:





Format for Article Writing in CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2020:

Here we have explained the format for Article Writing in CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2020

Format for debate:

Note Making in Class 12 English Paper

Here we have explained the art of note making in Class 12 CBSE English paper with the help of an example

Question:

Read the passage given below:

Keeping cities clean is essential for keeping their residents healthy. Our health depends not just on personal hygiene and nutrition, but critically also on how clean we keep our cities and their surroundings. The spread of dengue and chikungunya are intimately linked to the deteriorating state of public health conditions in our cities. The good news is that waste management to keep cities clean is now getting attention through the Swachh Bharat Mission. However, much of the attention begins and stops with the brooms and the dustbins, extending at most to the collection and transportation of the mixed waste to some distant or not so distant place, preferably out of sight. The challenge of processing and treating the different streams of solid waste, and safe disposal of the residuals in scientific landfills, has received much less attention in municipal solid waste management than is expected from a health point of view. One of the problems is that instead of focusing on waste management for health, we have got sidetracked into ‘‘waste for energy’’. If only we were to begin by not mixing the biodegradable component of solid waste (close to 60 percent of the total) in our cities with the dry waste, and instead use this stream of waste for composting and producing a gas called methane. City compost from biodegradable waste provides an alternative to farmyard manure (like cow-dung). It provides an opportunity to simultaneously clean up our cities and help improve agricultural productivity and quality of the soil. Organic manure or compost plays a very important role as a supplement to chemical fertilisers in enriching the nutrient-deficient soils. City compost can be the new player in the field. Benefits of compost on the farm are well-known. The water holding capacity of the soil which uses compost helps with drought-proofing, and the requirement of less water per crop is a welcome feature for a water-stressed future. By making the soil porous, use of compost also makes roots stronger and resistant to pests and decay. Farmers using compost, therefore, need less quantity of pesticides. There is also evidence to suggest that horticulture crops grown with compost have better flavour, size, colour and shelf-life. City compost has the additional advantage of being weed-free unlike farmyard manure which brings with it the seeds of undigested grasses and requires a substantial additional labour cost for weeding as the crops grow. City compost is also rich in organic carbon, and our soils are short in this. Farmers clearly recognize the value of city compost. If city waste was composted before making it available to the farmers for applying to the soil, cities would be cleaned up and the fields around them would be much more productive. Quite apart from cleaning up the cities of biodegradable waste, this would be a major and sustainable contribution to improving the health of our soil without further damage by excessive chemical inputs. What a marvellous change from waste to health! The good news is that some states are regularly laying plastic roads. Plastic roads will not only withstand future monsoon damage but will also solve a city’s problem of disposing of non-recyclable plastic. It is clear that if the mountains of waste from our cities were to be recycled into road construction material, it would tackle the problem of managing waste while freeing up scarce land.

(a) On the basis of your understanding of the above passage, make notes on it using headings and sub-headings. Use recognisable abbreviations wherever necessary (minimum four) and a format you consider suitable. Also supply an appropriate title to it.

(b) Write a summary of the passage in about 80 words

Answer:

Some important tips for CBSE Class 12 English Board Exam 2020:

# Learn the art of writing proper answers with CBSE toppers’ answer sheet:

Students often search various format for writing answers of writing skill section and many students often ask which section to attempt first in English board exam. Students seeking such queries are advised to check model answer sheets of CBSE subject toppers and learn the complete, accurate and up to date details.

CBSE Toppers' Answer Sheet: Check CBSE Model Answer Sheet

# Check latest CBSE Sample Paper for Class 12 English Board Exam 2020

Recently CBSE issued Sample Papers for students who are going to write CBSE Board Exam 2020. Class 12 English Sample Paper will give you a complete idea about latest marking scheme & marks distribution of Class 12 English Board Exam 2020.

CBSE Class 12 English Sample Paper 2020 with Answers & Marking Scheme

# Go through latest CBSE Class 12 English Syllabus 2020

During last minutes preparation, students should only follow the topics which are mentioned in the latest syllabus. You can get the latest syllabus from the links given below

While going through the latest syllabus, you will easily learn about other details important for CBSE Class 12 English Board Exam 2020.

CBSE Syllabus for Class 12 English Board Exam 2020

# Analyse previous year question papers

Class 12 English Board Exam is all about practice. Students should thoroughly study previous year paper daily. In this way, they can learn about important questions in all three sections.

CBSE Class 12th English Previous Years’ Papers: From 2011 to 2018

After learning about various formats and learning useful tips, you can also watch an important video which will help you to write the answers

CBSE Board Exam 2020: Check 3 Important Formats for Writing Good Answers

All the best for your CBSE Class 12 English Board Exam 2020!