CBSE Class 12th English Board Exam is scheduled for 27 February 2020. The English Core syllabus for Class 12th has been divided into two NCERT textbooks by CBSE- Flamingo and Vista. With so many chapters to revise on the last day, students usually face difficulty in the last minute revision process. In this article, we have provided all the important and expected questions from both the textbooks of the syllabus. All the questions have been provided with model answers so that students do not waste time in going through the textbooks again.

CBSE Class 12 English Core: Flamingo Important Questions

The Flamingo Book in the English Core syllabus has 14 chapters in total which are divided into two sections- Prose & Poetry. The Prose Section has 8 chapters and the Poetry Section has 6 chapters. It consumes a lot of time to revise all the 14 chapters at once and memorize the important topics. We have made the revision struggle easier for you by creating individual articles for the Prose and Poetry section with important questions and answers.

CBSE Class 12 English Core: Vista Important Questions

Vista Book of the English Core Syllabus comprises of 9 stories divided into 8 chapters. Chapter 8 of the book includes 2 stories. We have compiled chapter-wise important questions and their answers from all the Chapters of Vista which can help you in the last day revision.

CBSE Class 12th English exam is divided into three sections: Reading, Writing Skills and Literature. The Literature section carries 30 marks in total. 4 questions are asked in this section which is further divided into sub-questions asked from different chapters of Flamingo and Vista.

- The first question in this section usually has two sub-questions from the poetry section. These questions carry 4 marks each. These questions are often based on the extracts from poetry or chapters.

- The second question in this section comes with 7 questions out of which students can choose to attempt any five. These 5 questions carry 2 marks each and are usually answered in 30-40 words. This question in total carries 10 marks.

- The third question from Section C is a long question that comes with internal choice. Student needs to answer this question in 120-150 words and it carries 6 marks.

- The fourth and last question in the section is also a long question usually asked from the chapters of Vista book. This question has to be answered in 120-150 words and carries 6 marks.

Also Read: Check Format for Article & Letter Writing with Examples or Templates for Class 12th English Board Exam