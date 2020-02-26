CBSE 12th English Board Exam 2020: Format for Article & Letter Writing with Examples or Templates 

CBSE Class 12th English Board Exam 2020 is scheduled for February 27. The Board exam pattern divided the paper into three sections: Reading, Writing, and Literature. The “Advanced Writing Skills” section of the exam covers 30 marks of the maximum marks. Article and Letter writing is an important part of this section. In this article, we have provided the correct format to attempt the speech and debate questions with the attached model answer sheets of subject toppers from previous years. These answer sheets will help you understand how writing in the correct format can fetch you a full score in your board exams.

Article Format for CBSE Class 12th English Board Exam 2020

Article Writing is usually considered as one of the easy and popular write-ups. However, if not framed rightly it can come out as a bad attempt. Every year one question on article writing is asked in the CBSE Class 12th board exam. This question carries 10 marks and is evaluated based on format, content, unique ideas and suggestions.

Word Limit

For the CBSE Class 12th English Board exam the prescribed word limit for writing an article is between 150-200 words.

Check Format for Debate & Speech Writing with Examples or Templates

Format

- An article should begin with an apt heading and the writer’s name. Student gets one mark for this part.

- Introduction of the topic, suggestive measures (if necessary and conclusion are an important part of the article content. This section broadly covers 4 marks of the total 10 marks.

- Additionally, 5 marks have been assigned for grammatical accuracy, appropriate word use, and correct spellings. The presentation of relevant ideas and steps is also evaluated and marked accordingly. Due credit is given for creative answers backed by logical argument.

Ques Recent floods in many metropolitan cities of the country during the monsoon season laid bare the hollowness of the claims of the civic authorities of their preparedness. The poor had to bear the brunt of the problem while no one was ever held accountable. Write an article in 150 – 200 words on the common man’s woes during the monsoons and the need for accountability of the officials concerned. You are Sumit/Smita Verma

Letter Format for CBSE Class 12th English Board Exam 2020

Letters are a kind of write-up every person has written at least once in their life. However, a well-written letter, addressed rightly can always create the desired impact. In CBSE Class 12th Board Exams, Letter Writing is a compulsory question with internal choices. This question carries 6 marks.

Important Questions & Answers for Class 12 English Core Flamingo Book (All Prose Chapters)

Word Limit:

For the CBSE Class 12th English Board exam the prescribed word limit for writing a letter is between 100-150 words.

Format

- One should follow the following pattern while writing a letter

sender’s address, date, receiver’s address, subject heading, salutation, complimentary close

- The first paragraph of the letter should consist of an introduction and reason for writing the letter. This should be followed by the contents related to the topic and then the conclusion.

Ques You bought a flat from QPR Builders Sector 55 NOIDA. Within a period of two months, you have started facing a lot of problems like seepage in the walls and ceilings, wall paint peeling, lift problems, etc. Write a letter of complaint in 120-150 words to the Works Manager. You are Karuna/Karan. A9D Apoorva Aptts. NOIDA.

Important Questions & Answers for English - Flamingo (All Poems)