CBSE Introduction to Accounting Class 11 Mind Map for Chapter 1 of Accountancy, Download PDF

CBSE Class 11 Accountancy Mind Map Introduction to Accounting: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) curriculum consists of three major streams - Science, Commerce and Arts. Students can choose from any of them depending on their calibre and future aspirations.

Accountancy is a core subject in the commerce stream and deals with the recording and processing of economic or business data. It’s an analytical subject that requires some understanding of mathematics and practice.

You also need to know the concepts by heart to succeed in accountancy board exams to be held in class 12. The CBSE class 11 accountancy builds the foundation towards mastering the subject, and a great way to aid in that process is by using mind maps.

Mind maps are infographic study tools that explain a topic using a flow-chart method. Students can learn and revise using mind maps, which is especially important for accountancy. You can create mind maps while studying and later refer to them during revision or check out expert-made mind maps here at Jagran Josh.

The Introduction to Accounting is the first chapter of the NCERT accountancy book and one of the most important ones. Its mind map can help you learn and remember the many topics of the chapter easily. Check out the CBSE Class 11 Accountancy Chapter 1 Introduction to Accounting mind map below and download the PDF.

CBSE Class 11th Accountancy Chapter 1 Introduction to Accounting Mind Map

