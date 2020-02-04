CBSE Answer Key for Recruitment Exam 2020 Released @cbse.nic.in, Submit Objection, if any

CBSE Answer Key 2020 : Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has uploaded the answer key of All India Competitive Exam for various posts including Stenographer Junior Assistant, Assistant Secretary, Junior Hindi Translator, Assistant Secretary (IT), Analyst (IT), Senior Assistant, Accountant and Junior Accountant on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in CBSE Exam 2020 can download CBSE Answer Key from CBSE official website www.cbse.nic.in. They can also raise objection against any answer or question, if any, on official website. The candidates can submit Objection from 04 February to 07 February 2020 by 11:55 PM. CBSE Exam Objection Link shall not be available there after 07 February 2020.

CBSE Answer Key and CBSE Objection Link are given below. As per the CBSE website “Candidates are advised to submit Objections in the Question Paper and/or Answer Keys through this link only. Objections through any other mode/means/channel shall not be entertained”.

CBSE Answer Key Download Link

After considering all the objections, CBSE will announce the result on its website. CBSE Result 2020 will be released in due course of time.

How to Download CBSE Answer Key 2020 and Submit Objection?

Go to CBSE official website www.cbse.nic.in Click on ‘OBJECTION LINK LIVE - FOR CBSE RECRUITMENT EXAM’, given under Recent Announcement Enter your Login ID and Password Download CBSE Recruitment Exam Answer Key If you have any objection, then Click on + button in the tab "Objections" to raise your objections

CBSE Recruitment exam was held from 28 January to 31 January 2020. Candidates who will qualify in the exam shall be called for skill test or interview.