CBSE Result for Steno, Jr Assistant & Other Posts 2020 to Release Soon @cbse.nic.in, Check CBSE Recruitment Result Updates

CBSE Result 2019-20: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the result of All India Competitive Exam held for the post of Stenographer, Junior Assistant, Assistant Secretary, Junior Hindi Translator, Assistant Secretary (IT), Analyst (IT), Senior Assistant, Accountant and Junior Accountant. All candidates who have appeared in CBSE Exam 2020 can download CBSE Result, once released, from CBSE official website www.cbse.nic.in.

CBSE Exam was conducted from 28 January to 31 January 2020 and the answer key for the same was released on 04 February. CBSE Answer Key Objections were invited online upto 07 February 2020. Now, CBSE is all set to release the result of the exam. CBSE exam result is expected to release by next week, as per media reports.

Based on the marks obtained in CBSE exam candidate shall be called for final stage i.e. skill test or interview round.

CBSE Skill Test will be mandatory for the posts of Senior Assistant, Stenographer and Junior Assistant and will be qualifying in nature.The board will release provisional merit list for the post of Senior Assistant, Stenographer and Junior Assistant on the basis of marks scored in CBT/written exam (stage-I) only for the candidates who have successfully qualified the skill test.

Mere qualifying Computer Based Test (CBT) will not confer any right of appointment unless the Board is satisfied that the candidate is suitable in all respects and fulfills the required conditions/criteria for the appointment.

CBSE had published the recruitment notification for 357 vacancies for the various posts such as Group A Posts (Assistant Secretary, Assistant Secretary , Analyst), Group B Posts (Junior Hindi Translator) and Group C Posts (Senior Assistant, Accountant, Junior Assistant and Junior Accountant). Online applications were invited from 18 November 2020 and the last date to apply online was 16 December.