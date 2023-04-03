CBSE 12th Result 2023 Date and Time: Check Latest News and Updates Here

CBSE Class 12th Result 2023 Date and Time: CBSE board 12th result 2023 date and time is expected to be announced soon. Candidates who have appeared for the CBSE board exam 2023 can check here the result date and time details.

CBSE 12th Result 2023 Date & Time: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the CBSE Class 12th Result 2023 date and time on the official website soon. CBSE conducted the Class 12 board exams in February 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the exams are now patiently waiting for the board to announce the CBSE class inter result 2023.

To check the CBSE Board 12th result 2023, students are required to visit the official website and enter the class 12 roll number in the result link given. The CBSE 12th result 2023 date will be confirmed by the board officials soon. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for further details on 12th CBSE Result.

CBSE board Class 12 Result 2023 will be available on the official website - cbseresults.nic.in. Students will also be provided with a direct link on this page to check the CBSE board 2023 result.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2023 Date and Time

CBSE Class 12 Result 2023 will be announced by the board officials in the coming days. The board officials will be announcing the CBSE 12th Result 2023 date and time through their official websites. Candidates are advised to keep visiting this page to get updates on the CBSE Class 12 Result 2023.

How to Check CBSE 12th Result 2023 Online?

CBSE board Class 12 Result 2023 will be announced on the official website of the board soon. Candidates who have appeared for the CBSE Class 12 exam 2023 can visit the official website or follow the steps provided here to check the results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE

Step 2: Click on the CBSE 12th Result link

Step 3: Enter the CBSE 12th Roll number in the link given

Step 4: Download the CBSE 12th Result 2023 for further reference

CBSE Class 12 Result 2023 Re-evaluation

CBSE officials will be conducting the re-evaluation process for students who want to submit their answer sheets for scrutiny. The application for the CBSE 12th re-evaluation process will be released shortly after the CBSE class 12 Result 2023 is announced.

Through the CBSE 12th re-evaluation process, students who have appeared for the exams can submit their answer sheets for rechecking in case of any errors in calculations. The results of the CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation process will be released shortly after the re-evaluation process is completed.

CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2023

CBSE board 12th compartment exams are conducted for students who want to improve their exam scores. The compartment exams are a second chance for students to improve their scores for further admissions in case they failed in the first attempt. The CBSE 12th compartment exam applications will be available on the official website of the board shortly after the CBSE 12th result 2023 is released. Candidates can keep visiting this page for updates on CBSE 12th compartment exam 2023.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2023: Previous Year Statistics

CBSE Board 12th Result 2023 will be announced on the official website of the board. Along with announcing the CBSE 12th Result 2023, the board will also be announcing the details of the performance of the students in the board exams. The performance of students in previous year's CBSE Class 12 Exam 2022 is available below.

Data Numbers Overall Pass Percentage 92.71% Pass Percentage of Girls 94.54% Pass Percentage of Boys 91.25% Performance of Candidates Overall-Delhi Region 96.29% Performance of Candidates Foreign Schools 93.98%

CBSE Class 12 Result Topper List (Previous Years)

Every year the CBSE board announces the list of students who have topped the CBSE Class 12 exams. Candidates can check the list of students who have topped the CBSE 12th Exams in 2022 below.

Toppers name Marks obtained Yuvakshi Vig 500/500 Mrigank Pawagi 499/500

CBSE Grading System For CBSE Class 12th

CBSE grading system is calculated based on the Absolute and percentile marks of the candidates. As per the new five-point grading system, the upper limit is A and the lowest is E. Candidates will be awarded grades between A to E.

Candidates can check the details of the CBSE 12th Grading system below.

A1 Top 1/8th of the passed candidates A2 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates B1 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates B2 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates C1 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates C2 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates D1 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates D2 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates E E Failed candidates

Official Links To Check 12th CBSE Result 2023

CBSE board 12th Result 2023 will be announcing the CBSE 12th Result 2023 on the official website of the board. Candidates will also be able to check the 12th CBSE Result 2023 through the result portal.