CBSE Board Exams 2021 For 10th & 12th To Be Conducted In February & March, More Gaps Between Papers - Check Updates

CBSE 2021: CBSE board exams 2021 for 10th & 12th will be conducted in February & March. Also, students might get more gaps between two consecutive papers, a reputed media house reported quoting CBSE’s Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj. The report suggests that CBSE 10th & 12th board exams 2021 will be conducted as usual in February & March only. However, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' will address queries of students on 10th December and everyone is assured that he will give a clear idea about exam schedule to CBSE board exams 2021 and other competitive exams like JEE Main 2021 & NEET 2021.

Recently, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has confirmed that CBSE 10th & 12th board exams will be held pen and paper-based by following necessary COVID-19 protocols. The board has no plans to conduct CBSE board exam 2021 online. The CBSE official has recently stated that alternatives to CBSE Practicals Exams 2021 might be searched if students are unable to do practicals in school laboratories. On 10th December 2021, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' will address queries of stakeholders online and big announcements are expected on this day.

CBSE has also released new CBSE Sample Papers for 10th & 12th students so they can easily understand the new exam pattern of CBSE board exams 2021. New CBSE Sample Papers are based on revised CBSE Syllabus 2020-21. Answers and marking scheme of these CBSE Sample Papers are also available. You can download these resources from the link given above.

Jagran Josh has also provided many important resources such as previous years papers, revised CBSE syllabus, model answer sheet, important multiple choice questions, chapter-wise notes, important questions etc. These resources are very useful for the preparation of upcoming CBSE board exams 2021. Here we have also provided links to access some of the important resources.

