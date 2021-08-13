CBSE Question Bank for Class 10 English Chapter 2 Nelson Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom - Important for Board Exam 2021-2022

Get CBSE Question Bank for Class 10 English Chapter 2 Nelson Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom. This questions bank is important for the revision of the chapter and preparation for the board exam.

Class 10 English Question Bank by CBSE for Chapter 2 - Nelson Mandela Long Walk to Freedom is important for the revision of the chapter so that students become efficient to solve questions of different formats like MCQs or descriptive type questions. Thus, the CBSE Question Bank is of great help for making the board exam preparations for both Term 1 and Term 2.

Q. Answer in 20-30 words

i. Based on your reading of the lesson, what can you infer about Mandela as a father and as a leader?

ii. Mandela feels that courage is triumph over fear. How would you define courage in this context?

iii. If you were in Mandela’s position, would you have given preference to your family or your country? Why?

iv. Mandela says that his country’s greatest wealth is its people and not the purest diamonds. Justify his statement.

Q. Answer in 40-50 words

i. Create a questionnaire of two most important questions that you would have liked to ask Nelson Mandela during an interview. Give your reasons for choosing those questions.

ii. Your teacher organised a mini-debate competition in class on the topic:

Courage, Wisdom and Generosity are the ONLY attributes of a remarkable leader.

Write the debate script with two points to supplement your stand, either as a proposition speaker or as an opposition one.

iii. You recently read a blog by your teen friend, on ‘Freedom-My Perception’. You feel that your perception of freedom has seen a transformation after having read The Long walk to Freedom.

Complete the dialogue in 120 words, with your friend, explaining your new understanding of freedom. You may begin like this:

Friend: I think the freedom to watch T.V. for extended hours or choose the kind of programmes I’d like to view is important.

You: ………………………………………………………

Friend: Hmmm. I still feel that the restrictions are not required. I want my freedom. I’m human too, am I not?

You: ………………………………….

iv. Struggles teach us many lessons. With reference to the times you struggled with mastering a skill or learning a concept, write about the lessons you learnt.

Q. Answer in 100-120 words (beyond text and across texts)

i. Freedom is inconsequential if it is behind bars of prejudice and narrow mindedness. How would you explain this statement? Support your answer with suitable examples from the real world.

ii. After having read the lesson on the oppression that communities faced in South Africa, you were deeply hurt. You could also relate to the struggles and hardships of millions of Indians who fought against the oppressive British rule.

Write a diary entry expressing your feelings about oppression faced by people in their homeland. You may begin like this:

24 August 20XX, Monday 9:00 pm My heart is filled with sadness as I think of the oppressed who had to tolerate the inhuman attitude of the oppressors in their own land. …………………………

iii. Prejudice based on race and colour or any other reason causes profound hurt.

Write about any one character from the chapters in First Flight who was subjected to such prejudice?

Discuss the consequence of this prejudice for the character.

