CBSE Class 10 Information Technology Term 2 Question Paper 2022: Download in PDF; Check Paper Analysis

CBSE Class 10 Information Technology Term 2 Question Paper is provided here for download in PDF. CBSE Class 10 Information Technology Exam Analysis 2022 can also be checked here.

CBSE Class 10 Information Technology Question Paper 2022: CBSE Class 10 Information Technology Term 2 Exam was conducted today all across the country. Under the ongoing CBSE Term 2 Board Exam, this was the last paper for CBSE Class 10. The 25 marks paper started at 10:30 AM and concluded at 11:30 AM. There were total 21 questions given in the paper which were divided into three sections - A, B and C. The questions were asked as per the format mentioned below:

Section Type of questions Total Marks Section A (Employability Skills) a) Questions numbers 1 to 4 are one mark questions. Attempt any three questions. b) Questions numbers 5 and 6 are two marks questions. Attempt any one question. 05 marks Section B (Subject Specific Skills) a) Questions numbers 7 to 12 are one mark questions. Attempt any four questions. b) Questions numbers 13 to 18 are two marks questions. Attempt any four questions. 12 marks Section C (Competency-Based Questions) a) Questions numbers 19 to 21 are four marks questions. Attempt any two questions. 08S marks

We have provided here the question paper in PDF. Along with the question paper, students may also check the CBSE Class 10 Information Technology Term 2 Exam Analysis. The link to check the paper analysis that includes expert reviews and students' reactions, is shared below:

Check CBSE Class 10 Information Technology Question Paper 2022 (Term 2):

Download the full question paper in PDF from the link provided below:

