CBSE Class 10 Information Technology (IT) Board Exam 2022: Paper Analysis, Students' Feedback & Question Paper PDF

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the CBSE Class 10 Information Technology Term 2 Exam today, May 24. Check here the question paper analysis along with the students' reactions on the difficulty level of the paper. Download question paper in PDF.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Term 2 Class 10 Information Technology (IT) Paper today, May 24. With the IT paper, the CBSE Term 2 Examinations for Class 10 conclude today. The CBSE Class 10 IT (Subject Code - 402) Term 2 Paper was held for 1 hour from 10:30 AM to 11:30 PM. Students can check here the full paper analysis for today's Class 10 IT Exam. Check below the experts' review and students' feedback for the difficulty level of the paper. Link to download the question paper of Class 10 Information Technology is also shared below:

CBSE Class 10 Information Technology (IT) Term 2 Board Exam 222: Paper Pattern

The Class 10 Information Technology Term 2 Question Paper was of 25 marks. There were total 21 questions which were divided into three sections (Section A, B, C) and more details about these sections are given below

Section A (5 marks) 6 questions on Employability Skills. Any 4 questions were to be attempted. Section B (12 marks) 12 questions on Subject Specific Skills. Any 8 questions were to be attempted. Section C (8 marks) 3 Competency Based Questions. Any 2 questions were to be attempted.

CBSE Class 10 Information Technology Term 2 Board Exam 2022: Students' Reaction

After the exam, we tried to collect feedback of students who appeared for the Class 10 IT Paper. The response of students was satisfactory as most of them were happy with the paper. Only a few reviewed the paper to be a little difficult as they found the questions on employability skills somewhat tricky. However, majority of students called the paper easy and scoring. They were able to finish the paper within the stipulated time.

Experts, when asked about the difficulty level of the CBSE Class 10 IT Term 2 Paper, opined the paper easy. The paper was totally based on the Term 2 Syllabus of Class 10 Information Technology. Students who had prepared according to the syllabus and practiced the CBSE term 2 sample paper, would definitely score above 20 marks in the IT exam.

Thus, with the CBSE Class 10 IT Paper being easy for students, CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Exams ended on a good note. Now, students would have to wait for their results to see how much their hard work paid for them based on which they would have to choose the course stream for the higher classes.

