CBSE Class 10 Information Technology Term-wise Syllabus 2021-2022: Download in PDF

CBSE Class 10 Information Technology Syllabus 2021-22 is the revised syllabus based on which the Term 1 Board Exam 2021 and Term 2 Board Exam 2022 will be conducted. Download the term-wise Class 10 IT Syllabus in PDF.

CBSE Class 10 Information Technology Term-wise Syllabus 2021-2022 is important to know the term-wise course structure and examination pattern. It also mentions the marking scheme for CBSE Class 10 IT Term 1 and Term 2 Exam. Students must prepare for the Class 10 IT MCQ Paper (to be held on 25th November) according to the revised CBSE syllabus for Class 10 IT.

CBSE Class 10 Information Technology Rationalised Syllabus 2021-22: Term 1

Total Marks: 100

(Theory-50 + Practical-50)

SCHEME OF UNITS

This course is a planned sequence of instructions consisting of units meant for developing employability and vocational competencies of students of Class X opting for skill subjects along with other subjects. The unit-wise distribution of hours and marks for class X is as follows:

Part A

Part B

Part C

Practical Work

Practical Examination 10 Marks Advanced Documentation : 5 Marks Advanced Spreadsheets : 5 Marks Databases 10 Marks Viva Voce 10 Marks Total 30 Marks

Part D

Project Work/Field Visit Any Interdisciplinary Real World Case Study to be taken. Summarized data reports of same can be presented in base. Input should be taken using forms and output should be done using reports using base. Documentation of the case study should be presented using writer. 10 Marks PORTFOLIO/ PRACTICAL FILE (Portfolio should contain printouts of the practical done using Writer, Calc and Base with minimum 5 problems of each) 10 Marks Total 20 Marks

GRAND TOTAL 200 Hours 100 Marks

Download the complete syllabus from the following link:

