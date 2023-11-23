Statistics Class 10 Notes: CBSE 10th Mathematics Chapter 13, Download PDF

CBSE Class 10 Statistics Notes: Here, find revision notes for class 10 Maths Chapter 13 Statistics. Find the list of important formulas, derivations, and concepts along with a PDF download link for the same.

Statistics Class 10 Notes: This article brings to you complete handwritten short notes for Class 10 Maths Chapter 13 Statistics along with a PDF download link. These revision notes on statistics are for students of current academic session 2023-2024 who are also potential board aspirants for 2024. These notes have been prepared as per the updated and revised CBSE Class 10 syllabus 2024.

Statistics is an easy chapter that does not consist of various concepts. Here, you just have to understand the pattern for solving the question and memorize a few formulas to be able to solve the questions and score well in the exam. It is one of the highest-scoring chapters from your textbook that can increase your overall performance in the examination.

CBSE Class 10 Statistics Revision Notes

The revision notes for CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter 13 Statistics are presented below.

Mean- , where the numerator is the multiplication of the values and frequency and the denominator is the sum of the frequency.

How to calculate mean through direct method?

Follow the below-mentioned steps.

Step 1: Multiply the values of the item and frequency of the item to get the f i x i

Step 2: Find out the sum of frequency to get the value of f i

Step 3: Use the formula and put the values obtained to get the mean

Step 4: In case the question has class intervals instead of values of items, calculate the class intervals by using mid-point formula. Calculate the sum of two values(intervals) provided and divide it by 2.

Mean of Deviation -

How to calculate mean through assumed mean method?

Follow the below-mentioned steps to calculate the assumed mean method:

Step 1: Calculate deviation d i = x i -a (a is provided in the question)

Step 2: Substitute the values of x i to find the d i

Step 3: Calculate f i d i by multiplying the frequency and deviation of each interval

Step 4: Calculate the sum of the frequency

Step 5: Use the formulas and put values acquired in the steps above to find the mean by assumed mean method

How to calculate mean through step deviation method?

Follow the below-mentioned steps to calculate the step deviation method:

Step 1: Calculate the class size by finding the common factor. It is denoted by h

Step 2: Calculate deviation d i = x i -a (a is provided in the question)

Step 3: Calculate u i = d i /h

Step 4: Calculate f i u i by multiplying the values given and u i obtained

Step 5: Calculate the sum of f i u i

Step 6: Calculate the sum of frequencies

Step 7: Use the formula and substitute values

Mode-

Median- the median is a measure of central tendency that gives the value of the middle-most observation in the data.

How to calculate median?

If the value of n is even, divide it by 2 to get the value of median and if the value of n is odd then use the formula (n+1)/2 to get the median

For complete Class 10 Statistics Short Notes, click on the link below

