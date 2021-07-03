CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter 1 Real Numbers Formulas

All formulas for CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter 1 - Real Numbers are provided here that can be very helpful for revision purpose at the time of examination.

Get the CBSE Class 10 Maths Formulas from Chapter 1 - Real Numbers. You will get all formulas in one place. This set of formulas comes out to be quite useful for the exam preparations saving your time for the practice of questions on Real Numbers so that you are able to score more in your CBSE Class 10 Maths Board Exam 2021-2022.

Check all formulas below:

Natural Numbers Whole number Integers Numbers starting from 1 N = (1,2,3,4,5,.........) Numbers starting from 0 W= (0,1,2,3,4,5,.........) All numbers including positive, negative or zero, but not fractions. Z = (……-4,-3,-2,-1,0,1,2,3,4,5..….) so on.

Rational Number: A number that can be expressed in the form p/q where p and q are integers (q> 0).

For example: 4/5, 2/3, etc.

Irrational Number: A number that cannot be expressed in the form p/q where p and q are integers (q> 0).

For Example: √2, √3, etc.

Real Numbers: Rational numbers and irrational numbers taken together form the set of real numbers. The set of real numbers is denoted by R.

Euclid’s division lemma: Given positive integers a and b, there exist whole numbers q and r satisfying a = bq + r, 0 ≤ r < b.

Euclid’s division algorithm: It is the process of applying Euclid’s Division Lemma in succession several times to obtain the HCF of any two numbers.

According to this, the HCF of any two positive integers a and b, with a > b, is obtained as follows:

Step 1: Apply the division lemma to find q and r where a = bq + r, 0 ≤ r < b.

Step 2: If r = 0, the HCF is b. If r ≠ 0, apply Euclid’s lemma to b and r.

Step 3: Continue the process till the remainder is zero. The divisor at this stage will be HCF (a, b). Also, HCF(a, b) = HCF(b, r).

The Fundamental Theorem of Arithmetic: Every composite number can be expressed (factorised) as a product of primes, and this factorisation is unique, apart from the order in which the prime factors occur.