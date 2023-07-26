CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter 5 Arithmetic Progressions Formulas List, Important Definitions & Examples

CBSE 10th Maths Arithmetic Progressions Formulas: Check here for all the important formulas of mathematics chapter 5 Arithmetic Progressions of Class 10, along with major definitions and examples.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Formulas Arithmetic Progressions: Every student is familiar with the Pythagoras theorems and the algebra square formula. This is essential mathematical knowledge and helps simplify equations and problems. Sometimes, applying the right formula even solves a problem in an instant.

Mathematics is a vast science that scientists are still exploring. It’s also a difficult subject, but today, school students are taught topics that renowned mathematicians dedicated their entire lives work to. However, there are ways to simplify complex mathematical concepts using formulas, theorems, identities, properties and proofs.

This is especially beneficial for students as they have to memorise countless formulas during their school times. Some chapters, like Arithmetic Progressions, are entirely formula-based, and questions become infinitely challenging without formulas.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter 5 Arithmetic Progressions Formulas

An arithmetic progression (AP) is a list of numbers in which each term is obtained by adding a fixed number d to the preceding term, except the first term.

The fixed number that is added to any term of the AP is called the common difference.

The first element of the AP is termed a and the last as n, which is also the number of total terms in the AP.

Terms to remember in Arithmetic Progression

a = first term

d = common difference

n = total number of terms in an AP

a n = nth term of AP.

S = sum of the AP.

All the necessary arithmetic progressions formulas are given in the table below for class 10 Students.

Sequence a, a+d, a+2d, ……, a + (n – 1)d, …. Common Difference d = (a 2 – a 1 ), where a 2 and a 1 are successive term and preceding term respectively. General Term (nth term) an = a + (n – 1)d nth Term from the last term a n’ = l – (n – 1)d, where l is the last term Sum of first n terms S n = n/2[2a + (n – 1)d] Sum of first n terms if first and last term is given S n = n/2[first term + last term] Arithmetic mean If a, b, c is are in AP, there is b = (a+c)/2

