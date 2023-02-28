CBSE Class 10 Punjabi Sample Paper for Board Exam 2023 (PDF Download)

CBSE Punjabi Class 10 Sample Paper 2023: The CBSE has released the Class 10 Punjabi Sample Question Paper on the official website at cbse.gov.in and cbseacademic.in. Download directly the CBSE Class 10 Punjabi Sample Question Paper pdf here along with its marking scheme.

CBSE Punjabi Class 10 Sample Paper 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released its official sample paper and marking scheme for the class 10th board exam 2022-2023. Punjabi is one of the optional subjects for the CBSE class 10 board exam. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on 1st March, 2023 from 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM. It becomes important for the students appearing for board exams to solve sample papers before sitting for the final exam. The sample papers provided by CBSE help the candidates to get acquainted with the pattern and type of questions asked in the exam.

The Punjabi exam will be of a maximum of 80 marks that need to be completed in 3 hours. The question paper will be divided into 4 sections. Section I, reading skill, will be of 10 marks. Section II will consist of grammar questions with a weightage of 20 marks. Section III will assess the writing skills of the students with a maximum of 20 marks. Section IV of the question paper will have textbook-based questions with a weightage of 30 marks. Apart from that, 20 marks are assigned to an internal assessment conducted separately by the school. Go through the CBSE class 10 Punjabi Sample Paper for Board Exam PDF provided below and give your last-minute preparation the boost that it needs.

CBSE Class 10 Punjabi: Exam Pattern

Students are advised to check the Class 10 Punjabi exam pattern before attempting the sample papers to get an idea about the structure of the exam.

Section Marks I - Reading Skills 10 II - Grammar 20 III - Writing Skills 20 IV - Textbook-based question 30 Total Marks 80

The above pattern of the exam is officially provided by CBSE. Getting well-versed in the exam pattern will help you with the type of questions that can be asked in the board exam.

CBSE Punjabi Class 10 Sample Paper 2023

CBSE Punjabi Class 10 Marking Scheme 2023