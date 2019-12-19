CBSE 10th Science Board Exam 2020: Important MCQs from Chapter 1 Chemical Reactions & Equations

CBSE Class 10 Science question paper in Board Exam 2020 will have one fourth of the questions of objective type. These questions will be in the form of multiple choice type questions (MCQ), very short answer type (VSA) and assertion-reason type questions. To help students prepare for these one mark questions we at Jagran Josh are bringing chapter-wise MCQs. In this article, you will get the MCQs from Chapter 1 - Chemical Reactions and Equations of CBSE Class 10 Science. All these questions are based on important topics and concepts from the chapter. Answers of all questions are also provided here.
MCQs from CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter 1: Chemical Reactions and Equations
1. Before burning in air, the magnesium ribbon is cleaned by rubbing with a sand paper to:
a. Make the ribbon surface shinier
b. Remove the layer of magnesium oxide from the ribbon surface
c. Remove the layer of magnesium carbonate from the ribbon surface
d. Remove the moisture from the ribbon surface
Answer. c. Remove the layer of magnesium carbonate from the ribbon surface.
2. In a chemical reaction between sulphuric acid and barium chloride solution the white precipitates formed are of:
a. Hydrochloric acid
b. Barium sulphate
c. Chlorine
d. Sulphur
Answer. b. Barium sulphate
3. The respiration process during which glucose undergoes slow combustion by combining with oxygen in the cells of our body to produce energy, is a kind of:
a. Exothermic process
b. Endothermic process
c. Reversible process
d. Physical process
Answer. a. Exothermic process
4. A chemical reaction does not involve:
a. Formation of new substances having entirely different properties than that of the reactants
b. Breaking of old chemical bonds and formation of new chemical bonds
c. Rearrangement of the atoms of reactants to form new products
d. Changing of the atoms of on element into those of another element to form new products
Answer. d. Changing of the atoms of on element into those of another element to form new products
5. One of the following processes does not involve a chemical reaction. That is:
a. Melting of candle wax when heated
b. Burning of candle wax when heated
c. Digestion of food in our stomach
d. Ripening of banana
Answer. a. Melting of candle wax when heated
6. It is necessary to balance a chemical equation in order to satisfy the law of:
a. Conservation of motion
b. Conservation of momentum
c. Conservation of energy
d. Conservation of mass
Answer. d. Conservation of mass
7. All the methods mentioned below can be used to prevent the food from getting rancid except:
i. Storing the food in the air-tight containers
ii. Storing the food in refrigerator
iii. Keeping the food in clean and covered containers
iv. Always touching the food with clean hands
a. (i) and (ii)
b. (i) and (iii)
c. (i), (iii) and (iv)
d. (iii) and (iv)
Answer. d. (iii) and (iv)
8. Rusting of iron involves a chemical reaction which is a combination of:
a. Reduction as well as combination reactions
b. Oxidation as well as combination reactions
c. Reduction as well as displacement reactions
d. Oxidation as well as displacement reactions
Answer. b. Oxidation as well as combination reactions
9. You are given the following chemical reaction:
This reaction represents:
a. Combination reaction as well as double displacement reaction
b. Redox reaction as well as displacement reaction
c. Double displacement reaction as well as redox reaction
d. Decomposition reaction as well as displacement reaction
Answer. b. Redox reaction as well as displacement reaction
10. When ferrous sulphate is heated strongly it undergoes decomposition to form ferric oxide as a main product accompanied by a change in colour from:
a. Blue to green.
b. Green to blue.
c. Green to brown.
d. Green to yellow.
Answer. c. Green to brown
11. Which of the following gases is used in the storage of fat and oil containing foods for a long time?
a. Carbondioxide gas
b. Nitrogen gas
c. Oxygen gas
d. Neon gas
Answer. b. Nitrogen gas
12. Following is given a diagram showing an experimental set-up:
The given set-up is used to carry out:
a. Distillation of water
b. Purification of water
c. Electrolysis of water
d. Hydrolysis
Answer. c. Electrolysis of water
13. The displacement reaction between iron (III) oxide and a metal X is used for welding the rail tracks. Here X is:
a. Copper granules
b. Magnesium ribbon
c. Sodium pellets
d. Aluminium dust
Answer. d. Aluminium dust
14. The neutralization reaction between an acid and a base is a type of:
a. Double displacement reaction
b. Displacement reaction
c. Addition reaction
d. Decomposition reaction
Answer. a. Double displacement reaction
15. The chemical reaction between Hydrogen sulphide and iodine to give Hydrogen iodide and sulphur is given below:
The reducing and oxidizing agents involved in this redox reaction are:
a. Iodine and sulphur respectively
b. Iodine and hydrogen sulphide respectively
c. Sulphur and iodine respectively
d. Hydrogen sulphide and sulphur
Answer. b. Iodine and hydrogen sulphide respectively
All the above questions are also provided below in form of PDF which students may download and save them to use in offline mode as and when required:
MCQs on other chapters of class 10 can be checked from the following links:
Important MCQs from Chapter 1 Chemical Reactions & Equations
Important MCQs from Chapter 2 Acids, Bases and Salts
Important MCQs from Chapter 3 Metals and Non-Metals
Important MCQs from Chapter 4 Carbon and its Compounds
Links of MCQs for remaining chapters will be provided here very soon.
Also check:
CBSE Class 10 Science Important Questions and Answers for Board Exam 2020
CBSE Class 10 Science Solved Previous Year Question Papers
CBSE Class 10 Physics Important Diagrams
CBSE Class 10 Biology Important Diagrams
CBSE Class 10 Chemistry Important Reactions