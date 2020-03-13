CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2020: Check MCQs from Chapter 4 of Economics (Globalization and the Indian Economy)

MCQs from Chapter 4 of Economics (Globalization and the Indian Economy)

From the current year of 2020, CBSE has introduced a new exam pattern for some papers which includes the introduction of 1 mark MCQs. For CBSE Class 10th Social Science Board Exam syllabus CBSE has assigned 4 textbooks for 4 subjects - History, Civics, Geography, and Economics. You can read this article to brush up your MCQ preparation for Economics subject. Check important MCQs from Chapter 4 and find important links for other chapters as well. These MCQs are important from the exam perspective and are based on the latest CBSE Social Science syllabus for Class 10th.

Ques 1 Investments made by MNCs is called_________

Direct Investment Indirect Investment Foreign investment Additional Investment

Ans: Foreign investment

Ques 2 The past two decades of globalisation has seen rapid movements in

(a) goods, services and people between countries.

(b) goods, services and investments between countries.

(c) goods, investments and people between countries.

Ans: goods, services and investments between countries.

Ques 3 The most common route for investments by MNCs in countries around the world is to

(a) set up new factories.

(b) buy existing local companies.

(c) form partnerships with local companies.

Ans: buy existing local companies.

Ques 4 Globalisation has led to improvement in living conditions

(a) of all the people

(b) of people in the developed countries

(c) of workers in the developing countries

(d) none of the above

Ans: none of the above

Ques 5 __________ in the labour laws can attract foreign investment.

Stagnancy Flexibility Stringency

Ans: Flexibility

Ques 6 Which of the following is an example of Trade Barrier?

Tax on Imports Custom Duty Transit Permits All of the above

Ans: All of the above

Ques 7 The term used for rapid integration or interconnection between countries is known as:

(a) Privatisation

(b) Globalisation

(c) Liberalisation

(d) Socialisation

Ans: Globalisation

Ques 8 MNC is used for a company that owns or controls production in

(a) one country

(b) more than one country

(c) only developing countries

(d) only developed countries

Ans: more than one country

Ques 9 The main channel that connected the countries in past was ______

(a) Labour

(b) Religion

(c) Technology

(d) Trade

Ans: Trade

Ques 10 Which organisation supports liberalisation of foreign trade and investments in India?

(a) International Labour Organisation (ILO)

(b) World Bank

(c) World Trade Organisation (WTO)

(d) International Monetary Fund (IMF)

Ans: World Trade Organisation (WTO)