CBSE Class 10 Toppers’ List 2022: Check Names of Candidates Who Topped the Term 2 Board Exams

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Results 2022 witnessed some excellent performances by the candidates. Two candidates from Uttar Pradesh shared the top position with perfect scores.

CBSE Class 10 Toppers’ List 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Result 2022 on July 22, 2022. Mayank Yadav from Amity International School, Noida, and Divya Namdev from Scottish International School, Shamli, Uttar Pradesh have jointly topped the CBSE 10th Board Exam 2022 with a perfect score of 500.

Continuing the practice followed in the last two years, CBSE has not released any toppers list this year too. The list of toppers in the CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Results 2022 has been prepared based on the data of top performing students shared by the schools.

Check below the names of some of the toppers we had this year in the CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Results 2022:

Name of the Student Marks Scored Divya Namdev 500/500 (100%) Mayank Yadav 500/500 (100%) Bhumisti Das 99.6% Viraj Uday Singh 99.6% Kavitha Haima Kidambi 99% Sai Thanishksha Saravana Kumar 98% Prachi Prabhakar 97.8% Krishnendu Vinod Kumar 97% Janisha Sonigara 96.8%

CBSE not to release Toppers Names or Merit List for Term 2 Results 2022

CBSE decided not to release the toppers' names and the merit list this year in a wake to avoid unhealthy competition amongst the students. In this regard, the Board has not awarded its students first, second or third division. However, the Board will issue merit certificates to the students who have scored the highest marks in the subjects.

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2022 Result Stats

In the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2022, a total of 20,93,978 students appeared for the exam of which 19,76,668 passed. Thus, the overall pass percentage is 94.40% in CBSE Class 10 Result 2022.

This year again, girls have outshined the boys by 1.41%. In CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2022 Results, the overall pass percentage of girls came out to be 95.21% whereas for boys it is 93.80%.

Region-wise pass percentage

Name of Region Pass% 1 Trivandrum 99.68 2 Bengaluru 99.22 3 Chennai 98.97 4 Ajmer 98.14 5 Patna 97.65 6 Pune 97.41 7 Bhubaneswar 96.46 8 Panchkula 96.33 9 Noida 96.08 10 Chandigarh 95.38 11 Prayagraj 94.74 12 Dehradun 93.43 13 Bhopal 93.33 14 Delhi East 86.96

