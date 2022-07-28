CBSE Board Exams 2023 From February 15: Schools, Students In A Rush To Complete Full Syllabus, Worried About Exam Preparations

The CBSE academic session 2022-2023 for classes 10th and 12th commenced in June due to the delayed examination schedule for term 2. Schools and students have less time to complete the syllabus before CBSE Board Exam 2023.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exams for the 2022-23 academic session from February 15 next year. There will be only one exam based on the 100% syllabus. The current academic session is already shortened due to the delayed schedule of term 2 examinations. Thus, schools and students are worried about covering this time loss and completing the full syllabus before the CBSE Board Exams 2022-23.

Major points of concern for February-March CBSE Board Exams 2023 are:

How to cover up learning losses due to schools shut down during COVID-19 outbreak?

Students lack writing practice due to online classes being conducted in the last two years.

The deleted portion of the syllabus in major subjects has been rolled back.

How to cover 100% syllabus till December and conduct pre-boards in January?

Would students get enough time for practice and revision?

The Board’s announcement of coming back to Feb-March examination cycle has raised concerns among schools, students and stakeholders.

When asked about the board exam schedule and their plans to prepare for the same, the principal of a South Delhi Public School replied,“Due to the delayed board exams in 2022, students are already suffering a loss of almost 2-3 months in the current academic session. We are planning extra classes and special study sessions for students to prepare for the usual examination cycle. However, this may somewhere create pressure on students that can affect their results if not handled wisely.”

How Feb-March Exam Schedule has impacted students?

Students of current batches are dealing with learning losses. Now, when the schools have reopened after a break of two years, students are trying to resume their regular learning habits and taking a recap of what they studied in previous classes.

Students lack writing practice which plays a key role in the offline board exams where they would be required to write an 80 marks paper in 3 hours. Thus, they must prepare strategies to improve their speed and maintain accuracy.

For the last two years, they have been preparing the curtailed syllabus. But, now when most of the deleted parts have been retained and students are required to study and prepare the 100% syllabus for the CBSE Board Exam 2022-23, there will be a huge pressure on students to deal with the changed exam pattern.

What should be students’ strategy for CBSE Board Exams 2023?

Now, instead of worrying about the changed exam pattern, students need to work on their preparation strategy. They must have a plan to prepare their syllabus and practice it well before the exams. This can be possible only with early preparations.

Some of the important points to consider while preparing for CBSE Board Exams 2022-23 are:

Know the new CBSE Syllabus 2022-2023 thoroughly to understand the course structure.

Check the prescribed course content and study accordingly.

There are some topics and chapters that are not a part of the new syllabus. Take note of such topics and avoid preparing them.

Regular writing practice is necessary to do well in the CBSE One-Time Board Exam 2023.

Practice CBSE sample papers (released before exams) thoroughly to acquaint yourself with question paper pattern.

NCERT Books are a boon to students for scoring good marks in CBSE Board Exams. Read them thoroughly.

Do not let pressure of exams or studying full curriculum impact your preparations.

