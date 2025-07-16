CBSE Class 10 Compartment Exam Maths Answer Key 2025: The CBSE Class 10 Maths Compartment Board Exam 2025 took place on 16 July 2025. According to initial student reactions, the paper was moderately difficult. To help the students assess their performance, we have provided the CBSE Class 10 Maths Compartment Exam Answer Key 2025 in this article. Subject experts prepared the answer key, which serves as an essential resource for students to verify their answers and estimate their scores. By using the answer key, students can learn from their mistakes and enhance their preparation for future exams.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Compartment Exam 2025: Highlights

The CBSE Class 10 Maths question paper is of 80 marks. The time allowed to write the paper was 3 hours. All questions were compulsory, with some questions having internal choices.