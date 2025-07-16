Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
CBSE Class 10th Maths Answer Key: This article will help students get the answer key for the CBSE Class 10th Maths Compartment board exam. Students can check their answers here and calculate their total marks.

Jul 17, 2025, 11:18 IST
CBSE Class 10th Maths Compartment Exam Question Paper With Answer Key 2025, Download PDF

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Exam Maths Answer Key 2025: The CBSE Class 10 Maths Compartment Board Exam 2025 took place on 16 July 2025. According to initial student reactions, the paper was moderately difficult. To help the students assess their performance, we have provided the CBSE Class 10 Maths Compartment Exam Answer Key 2025 in this article. Subject experts prepared the answer key, which serves as an essential resource for students to verify their answers and estimate their scores. By using the answer key, students can learn from their mistakes and enhance their preparation for future exams.

Also, check: CBSE Class 10th, 12th Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 10 Maths Compartment Exam 2025: Highlights

The CBSE Class 10 Maths question paper is of 80 marks. The time allowed to write the paper was 3 hours. All questions were compulsory, with some questions having internal choices.

Educational Board

Central Board of Secondary Education

Class

CBSE Class 10 (Higher Secondary)

Subjects

Mathematics

Exam Day

Monday

Exam Date

July 16, 2025

Exam Timings

10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Total Marks

100

Theory Paper Marks

80

Examination Mode

Offline

Difficulty Level

The question paper was easy to moderate

Features Of CBSE Class 10th Maths Compartment Exam Answer Key?

1. Self-Evaluation:

Students can compare their answers with the official solutions to understand their performance.

2. Score Estimation:

By checking the answer key, students can predict their approximate marks before the official results are announced.

3. Identify Mistakes:

Analysing incorrect answers helps students understand their weak areas for improvement in future exams.

CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Marking Scheme 2025

Check the CBSE 10th Maths Marking Scheme 2025 in the table below. 

Assessment Type

Marks

Theory Exam

80

Internal Assessment

  • Periodic Tests

  • Mathematics Activities

(10+10=20)

10 

10

 

100

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Exam Maths Question Paper 2025

Students can download the question paper PDF from below: 

Maths exam

Download | CBSE Class 10 Compartment Exam Maths Question Paper 2025 PDF

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Exam Maths Answer Key 2025

Get here the complete answer key for CBSE Class 10th Maths Exam 2025

1. Answer: (C) a + 9b

2. Answer: (A) -1

3. Answer: (B) 77/3 sq m

4. Answer: (B) 1/2

5. Answer: (C) 2 : 5

6. Option (B) is incorrect. A square is a type of rhombus (with all angles 90°), so both are similar (if sides proportional).

7. Answer: (D) tan 0°

8. Answer: (C) Mode = 3 Median - 2 Mean

9. Answer: (C) 1/6

10. Answer: (C) p + q = 1

11. Answer: (B) 1

12. Answer: (C) 48°

13. Answer: (D) 7 cm

Download | CBSE Class 10 Compartment Exam Maths Answer Key 2025 PDF (Link To Be Active Soon) 

