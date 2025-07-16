CBSE Class 10 Compartment Exam Maths Answer Key 2025: The CBSE Class 10 Maths Compartment Board Exam 2025 took place on 16 July 2025. According to initial student reactions, the paper was moderately difficult. To help the students assess their performance, we have provided the CBSE Class 10 Maths Compartment Exam Answer Key 2025 in this article. Subject experts prepared the answer key, which serves as an essential resource for students to verify their answers and estimate their scores. By using the answer key, students can learn from their mistakes and enhance their preparation for future exams.
CBSE Class 10 Maths Compartment Exam 2025: Highlights
The CBSE Class 10 Maths question paper is of 80 marks. The time allowed to write the paper was 3 hours. All questions were compulsory, with some questions having internal choices.
|
Educational Board
|
Central Board of Secondary Education
|
Class
|
CBSE Class 10 (Higher Secondary)
|
Subjects
|
Mathematics
|
Exam Day
|
Monday
|
Exam Date
|
July 16, 2025
|
Exam Timings
|
10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
|
Total Marks
|
100
|
Theory Paper Marks
|
80
|
Examination Mode
|
Offline
|
Difficulty Level
|
The question paper was easy to moderate
Features Of CBSE Class 10th Maths Compartment Exam Answer Key?
1. Self-Evaluation:
Students can compare their answers with the official solutions to understand their performance.
2. Score Estimation:
By checking the answer key, students can predict their approximate marks before the official results are announced.
3. Identify Mistakes:
Analysing incorrect answers helps students understand their weak areas for improvement in future exams.
CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Marking Scheme 2025
Check the CBSE 10th Maths Marking Scheme 2025 in the table below.
|
Assessment Type
|
Marks
|
Theory Exam
|
80
|
Internal Assessment
|
(10+10=20)
10
10
|
|
100
CBSE Class 10 Compartment Exam Maths Question Paper 2025
Students can download the question paper PDF from below:
|
Download | CBSE Class 10 Compartment Exam Maths Question Paper 2025 PDF
CBSE Class 10 Compartment Exam Maths Answer Key 2025
Get here the complete answer key for CBSE Class 10th Maths Exam 2025
1. Answer: (C) a + 9b
2. Answer: (A) -1
3. Answer: (B) 77/3 sq m
4. Answer: (B) 1/2
5. Answer: (C) 2 : 5
6. Option (B) is incorrect. A square is a type of rhombus (with all angles 90°), so both are similar (if sides proportional).
7. Answer: (D) tan 0°
8. Answer: (C) Mode = 3 Median - 2 Mean
9. Answer: (C) 1/6
10. Answer: (C) p + q = 1
11. Answer: (B) 1
12. Answer: (C) 48°
13. Answer: (D) 7 cm
|
Download | CBSE Class 10 Compartment Exam Maths Answer Key 2025 PDF (Link To Be Active Soon)
